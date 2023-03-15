Tammy Slaton’s family is predicting that she has fallen pregnant with Caleb after he got down on one knee just weeks after meeting the TV personality. Does the quick proposal mean that the 1000-lb Sisters star is pregnant?

Tammy Slaton is absolutely killing her weight loss journey at the minute, she has shed several hundred pounds and can now fit in a car seat comfortably. Not only that, but she has had a complete glow-up debuting new hair and nails in her glam new look.

Husband Caleb Willingham is a little further behind in his weight loss journey than Tammy. However, he recently admitted to Chris that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to reach his goal and “spend the rest of his life with her.”

Let’s unpack 1000 lb Sisters season 4 episode 9 as Tammy’s engagement causes rumors to stir among the Slaton-Haltermans.

Is Tammy Slaton pregnant?

No, Tammy Slaton is not pregnant, she has not confirmed publicly that she is carrying a child.

However, it is thought by some fans that she may not be allowed to announce her pregnancy via social media until the season finale. 1000-lb Sisters Season 4 Episode 10 will air next Tuesday, March 21, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

In season 4 episode 9 of 100-lb sister, her family thinks she might be pregnant. Things appear to be moving pretty fast as Celeb proposed to Tammy after only knowing her for a couple of weeks. Therefore the Slaton family feels that they could already be making plans for a baby.

Tammy defends ‘moving fast’ with Caleb

In episode 9 Tammy’s family goes to visit her in the Ohio rehab facility. On the journey, Amanda Halterman, Misty, Chris, Brittany, and Amy discuss how Tammy has always “loved fast and loved hard.”

Therefore they believe that there is a possibility that Tammy could already be pregnant with Caleb’s baby. The Slatons are trying to figure out why they are rushing into marriage. Chris is convinced that it is because she is pregnant, hence their immediate proposal.

However, as Tammy explains in the episode, she was unsure of when she would be discharged from the facility. So she wanted to make things official with Caleb before leaving rehab. She also wanted to have the wedding at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center because that’s where she is for treatment. This would mean that her friends who are also patients would be able to attend.

Tammy and Caleb get engaged on 1000-lb Sisters

On the most recent episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Amy Slaton gets a call from sister Tammy, who excitedly tells her that Caleb proposed to her. Tammy then asks her sister to be her maid of honor, just as she did for Amy and Mark’s wedding, who are reportedly now divorcing.

The TLC star is desperate to get the nuptials done and dusted and exclaimed that the wedding will take place in just two weeks’ time, on November 19, 2022.

The Slaton family is skeptical, to say the least. Amanda can’t believe how quickly their relationship is moving as she claims she only knew Tammy had a boyfriend “a few weeks ago” when she saw them together on social media. Amy jests that Caleb might be a serial killer and Chris says he wants to get to the bottom of Caleb’s intentions.

