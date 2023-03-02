Tamy Lyn Murrell stole the spotlight on season 6 of My 600-Lb Life, after weighing 591 pounds the star shed 246 pounds with the help of Dr. Nowzaradan.

The TLC star shared that she began overeating when she was a little girl as a coping mechanism for dealing with her trauma. She enlisted the help of the show and Dr. Now to help change her life around for good, let’s see if she was successful in doing so.

Her episode has just been re-aired on TV, and fans are keen to know what Dr. Now’s patient is up to NOWadays.

Who is Tamy Lyn Murrell from My 600-Lb Life?

Tamy had been through a lot as a young girl, not only had her father died from a sudden heart attack but she did not have a strong relationship with her mother. In turn, food became her comfort and she began to struggle with binge eating as she got older.

The synopsis for her journey reads: “She became a hermit after years of shame, and hopes to restart her life so she can better care for her son Zachary.”

On My 600-lb Life, her hard work and determination really paid off. She lost 40 pounds in the first month which set her off to a good start as she went on to lose 246 pounds by the end of her episode.

Tamy shares weight loss updates on social media

Tamy gave fans an insight into her healthier physique as she keeps followers updated with her fitness journey through social media. Much like Julian from My 600-lb Life, who keeps fans updated on Facebook, they both look unrecognizable now.

She previously showed off her weight loss in a white shirt and black jeans writing on her Facebook: “Got jeans the other day thought they are so cute.” The Kentucky native has also been sharing updates on her fitness journey online.

The pictures prove that she is keeping up with Dr. Now’s diet regimen as she posts about the low-carb substitutes that she enjoys. As a result, the Kentucky native has clearly lost an impressive amount of weight since the start of her journey, just like fellow co-star, Lupe.

Sadly, Tamy has been diagnosed with degenerative bone disease after suffering intense ankle pain. The most significant impact of obesity is osteoarthritis. However, she is still enjoying everyday life and has been posting pictures of her grandchildren dressing up and on shopping trips.

Tamy’s family life explored after the show

Just before getting her gastric surgery, Tamy’s husband, James, revealed he had cheated on her. He soon moved out of their Kentucky home and it appeared as though the relationship was done for good. However, the turmoil did not throw Tamy off track and she never lost sight of her goal.

In fact, she ended up losing 345 pounds by the end of her journey on the show, following surgery. Fans have compared her story to Geno, who also went on to lose a significant amount of weight after surgery.

Tamy and her husband got back together in December 2019 when he proposed to her again. On May 4, 2021, Tamy shared that it was her wedding anniversary and posted that he had bought her flowers to celebrate. In the caption, she wrote: “He is the best husband, love you so much.”

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK