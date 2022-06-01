The cracks are starting to show as Kim and Barry Plath hint divorce













Kim and Barry have been together for the past 25 years, but it may all be coming to an end as Welcome To Plathville hints their divorce.

Welcome to Plathville is back for their fourth season and the latest drama within the family. During the earlier seasons, the Plath children were unaware of life outside Georgia as they weren’t allowed to watch TV or even drink a soda.

However, now that they are growing up, they are realising there is more to life than the environment their parents have brought them up in. The cracks have started to show, not only within the family, but with Kim and Barry’s relationship. Reality Titbit have explored if the pair are getting a divorce, and their relationship so far.re

WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE: Kim used to be ‘wild’ in college

Are Kim and Barry getting a divorce?

Kim and Barry’s relationship is going to be the topic of conversation during tonight’s episode (31st of March 2022). TLC have released a teaser clip of what we should expect, and all eyes are on the parents.

During the clip, Barry explains that Kim hasn’t been happy in their relationship as she thinks she’s being taken for granted, which has been a huge wake up call for him. He also explained:

“I’m thinking everythings fine, you know. I know there’s many things we could be working on. My marriage seems to be at least, give it a 6, and Kim’s like no, its not even registering very much and I’m like oh boy.”

Barry also explained why Kim felt this way:

“The big issue is not winning her heart. Looking back on my relationship I think I just missed lots of opportunites to show Kim I love her. Like we were taking time to go out, go on a date, that was a concept that I couldn’t put action to, but for Kim it was an issue.”

Viewers will have to tune in to TLC to find out what the next step is in their relationship, and find out if it’s the end.

Kim and Barry’s relationship

Kim and Barry Plath tied the knot in July 1997. Since meeting, their relationship has been very religious, as both of them are Christian Fundamentalists.

Since their relationship began, they have welcomed ten children into the world – Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, Mercy and Joshua. However, at just 17-months-old, Joshua sadly passed away after a tragic accident.

Kim has explained the accident, telling her followers that she ran over Joshua whilst moving trees. She has thanked God for getting her through the trauma, as she said:

“God has been so faithful to our family for getting us through such a horrific event. He has indeed fully restored our joy. And we are forever grateful!”

TLC: Viewers sympathise with Kim

Viewers have taken to social media to discuss their thoughts on the news that Kim and Barry could be divorcing, and it seems that many are sympathising with Kim.

Some viewers think that we are finally getting to see the real Kim. One Twitter user wrote: “I felt sad for her. I’ve never been a fan of hers…but I feel like for the first time we are seeing the real Kim, and not this facade she puts on for Barry.”

Others think that Kim may be liking the freedom which she is finally experiencing. One Instagram user said: “She saw the life her kids were having outside the home and wants it.”

