Roloff Farm’s 16 acres that originally were placed on the market by Matt Roloff of Little People Big World has now been turned into a bed and breakfast rental. Prices to stay at the Airbnb-like property start from $566.71.

The property and its land were put up for sale earlier this year for a whopping $4 million. However, after making business connections, LPBW star Matt decided to rent out the place instead of selling the 16 acres.

It comes after drama erupted between Matt and his son Zach, who had been interested in purchasing the section of Roloff Farms, which comes with a farmhouse featuring panoramic views from almost any window.

Roloff Farm rental is officially open

Those hoping to go for a short-term holiday in the LPBW rental can head to stayatrolofffarms.com and book a reservation. The website allows potential customers to have a 3D tour before committing to a booking

The rental is in partnership with iTrip Vacations. Matt and his family refurbished the six-bedroom home to ensure it is ready for its first guests, and even plan to potentially stay there for a reunion themselves at some point.

Made made new business partners and connections while the land was up for sale, which led to the rental decision. It is tucked away within the northwest hills of Helvetia, barely 15 miles from downtown Portland and is 5,300+ square foot.

Book with iTrip Vacations from $566.71

The Roloff Farms rental is in partnership with holiday booking system iTrip Vacations, with prices starting from $566.71 a night. Fans hoping to stay at the LPBW bed and breakfast will be charged $2,020 maximum a night.

With four king bedrooms – including one with a twin and ensuite – one queen bedroom, and a room with a bunk twin able to sleep two, 16 people can stay at the rental which has 5.5 bathrooms and it’s even pet-friendly!

Prices vary depending on the time of year you book, and there is a requirement for a three-night minimum stay. For example, three nights in February can cost $2,488, while three nights in June comes at a price of $5,580.

Where is Roloff Farms?

Roloff Farms address is 23985 NW Grossen Drive, Hillsboro, Oregon. The 100-year-old home is accessed through a private gated entry that will lead you down a tree lined driveway to the home, with ample parking for everyone.

The farmhouse is five miles to groceries, shopping, food, and drink, and to Intel Ronler Acres Campus. It is also six miles to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course and 15 miles to downtown Portland, if you fancy going exploring.

Although there’s lots to do at the Roloff Farms property, such as play ping pong, foosball, and cornhole in the garage-turned-game room, it is just 30 miles to Wine Country and 65 miles to Seaside and Canon Beach on the Oregon Coast.

