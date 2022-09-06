The two 90 Day Stephanies earned $100K by offering chance to hang out with them at club











The two Stephanies from 90 Day Fiance are showing us how to party as they share a date night that included a strip club as well as a porn star. According to TMZ, Stephanie Matto and Stephanie Davison hit up Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas for an intimate date, dining at a new rooftop restaurant, and spending time in the VIP suite with XXX actress Alexis Monroe.

Matto’s latest hustle has been to auction herself off to a lucky winner who would get to spend the night with herself, Davison, and Monroe.

Matto auctioned off the chance for someone to hang with her, Stephanie Davison, and Alexis in the club’s largest VIP suite to which she said an NBA player paid $100K for the chance.

The two Stephanies were seen wearing plunging satin dresses and high heels, and showing more skin than their X-rated friend.

During videos released by TMZ, you can see the girls having fun on stage and in their VIP booth as they dance erotically with Monroe. It appears that Stephanie is using auctions as her latest money maker as she auctioned off a virtual candlelight date earlier this summer, which Davison won with a $2,700 bid.

Stephanie posted about the exciting night

Steph took to her Instagram after the night out with her friends to post a compilation of pictures from the evening. In the caption of the picture she said:

Little Vegas photo dump! Had so much fun with my girl @stephanie_90day

Fans and other famous friends were quick to comment on the post with 90 Day Fiancé’s icon, Sonja Boy saying, “Can I join?” Followed by a crying laughing face emoji.

Other fans commented on Steph and how great she looked, showing their love and support saying, “You look amazing Steph! Super cute.”

Stephanie was part of 90 Day Fiancé’s first LGBTQ pairing

Stephanie starred as the first LGBTQ paired couple in season four of the show but missed her opportunity at love.

Matto, who identifies as bisexual appeared on 90 Day Fiancé with her then-girlfriend Erika Owens. The couple didn’t make it to the end of the season after Matto traveled from her Connecticut home to Australia to meet Owens.

Their relationship ended abruptly when Matto didn’t come out to her mom as bisexual on a video call and instead referred to Owens as her “friend.”

Since appearing on the show, Matto says she is openly bisexual and has found a potential love interest in her hairdresser, also named Stephanie., she explained in an interview with Entertainment Today:

