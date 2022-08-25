Tiffany Barker has gone from 600 Lb Life to TikTok enthusiast since weight loss













We were first introduced to Tiffany Barker of My 600lb Life back in February 2019 and her story was one of the most emotional of the series. Starting at over 650 lbs it’s safe to say she has come leaps and bounds since her debut.

Fans warmed to Tiffany as she expressed her love for shopping for food. Aside from eating it, it was one of her favorite things to do. However, her serious struggles with her weight became apparent to audiences and her story was an emotional one – to say the least.

Fans now want to know where she is now and how she is doing. Keep reading for a recap on Tiffany’s journey as well as an update on her current situation. Check it out.

Kiddie Kai | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 11127 Kiddie Kai | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/nCgPHulBvJo/hqdefault.jpg 1082194 1082194 center 22403

View Instagram Post

Tiffany’s My 600lb Life journey

Tiffany discussed how she loves shopping for food on her TV debut, and fans of the show watched as she slowly made her way through a grocery store. Sharing with the camera, she said:

Aside from eating, it’s my favourite thing to do. And it fills me with such excitement when I find what I want.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worst in the episode as she began to have pain all over her body. Whilst shopping with her boyfriend Aaron Coronado, she was overcome by pain and exhaustion and had to quickly return to her car after a small exertion.

Tiffany decided it was too much and soon after she traveled to Houston to work with the famed bariatric surgeon Dr Younan Nowzaradan, with her boyfriend Coronado and cousin Jasmine Philpott.

Tiffany’s extreme weight loss

Starting the show at over 650lbs, Barker has since come a long way. According to The List, throughout the show, she lost a tremendous amount of weight.

At the three-month mark, she uprooted her life and moved to Houston — and kept to a strict 1200-calorie-a-day diet. Tiffany found it very hard and was emotional throughout, however, she stuck to it through sheer perseverance.

By month seven she had lost almost 100lbs and weighed in at 555lbs, meaning she qualified for gastric bypass surgery. By 12 months she weighed 415 pounds with a weight loss of more than 250 pounds.

View Instagram Post

Tiffany is living her best life

Since her weight loss, Tiffany appears to be living her best life. Although she doesn’t seem to post any weight loss updates, we can see through her Instagram that she has stuck to her healthier lifestyle. We can see that she is very proud of herself for what she has achieved as one of her Instagram selfies was captioned:

newshirt #feelingmyself #feelingcute #workflow #workselfie #600poundsnomore #my600poundlife #mystory #Tiffany’sstory..

Fans clearly agree, with one commenter saying, “From 600 to this … it’s just amazing! You look awesome!”

It appears that Tiffany is also an avid TikToker now, as her feed is full of reposts from her TikTok account. On her page, she boasts an impressive 59K+ likes on her videos. Her newfound confidence shines through in each video and we are here for it!

View Instagram Post

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE WEDNESDAYS ON TLC AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK