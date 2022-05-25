Ex-TLC reality TV star Josh Duggar sentenced to 12 years in prison













Ex-reality TV star Josh Duggar has been sentenced today (Wednesday, May 25) for 12 years.

The former TLC star was sent to jail for 151 months, around 12.5 years, after he was found guilty by a federal jury of receiving child pornography.

Duggar will go to Seagoville, Texas, to serve his sentence, or a jail in Texarkana, Arkansas, The Sun reports.

The 34-year-old was convicted on December 9 following a two-week trial at the end of last year. Duggar was initially found guilty on two counts of possessing and receiving child pornography, however, in the sentencing hearing, the possession of child pornography charge was dismissed without prejudice, The Sun reports.

Josh Duggar, who featured in TLC show 19 Kids And Counting, and his legal team previously requested sentencing to be postponed for 30 days on April 5.

Duggar has been in Washington County Detention Center in his home state in Arkansas prior to his sentencing.

Judge Timothy L Brooks approved the request to move the sentencing to May 25. The hearing took place in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

A request from Duggar’s attorneys for an acquittal or new trial was denied by the judge.

At the time, attorneys released a statement on the request to Fox News. It said: “We appreciate the jury’s lengthy deliberations, we respect the jury’s verdict, and we intend to appeal,” defense attorneys Justin Gelfand, Ian Murphy, and Travis Story said in December.

‘Justice has been served’

Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Following Duggar’s conviction on December 9, his cousin Amy King tweeted: “Justice has been served.”

She wrote on social media: “May the jurors and Judge Brooks seek healing / counselling from all that was exposed to them.

“May the children grow up with real Godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them. May the people who were once in disbelief have their eyes opened for the first time.”

The prosecution had asked the judge to consider Duggar receive the maximum sentence of 20 years. His lawyers asked the court to send him to jail for five years.

Duggar also faced $250,000 in fines for each count, at this stage it is not clear if he will be ordered to pay any fines.

His attorneys said Duggar hopes to appeal

Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images

Duggar has maintained he is innocent. It’s reported he intends to appeal the conviction, his lawyers wrote in their sentencing memorandum.

“Duggar accepts that he is before this court for sentencing and that this court must impose a penalty,” his attorneys said in the memorandum.

“That is justice. But Duggar also appeals to this court’s discretion to temper that justice with mercy.”

TLC cancelled 19 Kids And Counting, in which Duggar’s family featured, in 2015.

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, National Sexual Hotline. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 1 (800) 656-4673. You can also contact the Department of Defense Safe Helpline for Sexual Assault on 1 (877) 955-5247.