TLC’s new dating series, Match Me Abroad, follows seven singles hoping to find love outside of the US, so let’s meet the cast on Instagram.

Following the success of Netflix‘s Indian Matchmaking, TLC is trying its hand at connecting couples – and they’re going international.

Match Me Abroad‘s seven singles are searching for love outside of the US following their unlucky history in their home country.

They will be split among three matchmakers in South America, Europe, and Africa, so let’s get acquainted with them and their clients.

Meet TLC’s Match Me Abroad matchmakers

Katarina Nemcova

Prague-based matchmaker is taking on Harold and Michelle as clients. With an 80 percent success rate, Katarina prides herself in connecting singles. “Nothing in my heart burns for more than helping people find the right match,” she explains.

Katarina launched her matchmaking service, Find L’Amour, in 2014. She serves as the CEO and chief consultant, and her company has appeared in Forbes Slovakia. Think of her as the TLC version of Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia.

Juan Nino

Instagram: @juanmanuelninorodriguez

Juan Nino will be taking care of Susan, Nathaly, and Chad on the other side of the world in Colombia.

Based in Barranquilla, Colombia, Juan Manuel Nino has worked as the CEO of Relationship Coach Colombia since 2020. He graduated with a degree in international business from Florida Atlantic University.

Nina Kharoufeh

Instagram: @ninakharoufeh

TikTok: @ninakharoufeh

Originally from Palestine, Nina was raised in Jersey, so her dual-culture knowledge can easily find Stanika and Mark a match.

Other than her matchmaking career, Nina is a stand-up comedian, journalist, radio producer, and social media personality.

Harold Davis II

Age: 41

Job: Radiation technician

Instagram: @harolddavisii

Fun fact: He wants his partner to be blunt and honest

New Mexico native Harold Davis is flying to the Czech Republic to find his life partner. The 41-year-old is a self-proclaimed starving artist but recently began a new career as a radiation technician.

Harold studied art history at the University Of Texas at San Antonio and continues drawing for his merch line alongside his day job.

The Match Me Abroad star is autistic and struggles with knowing what women want, so hopefully Katarina can work her magic.

Michelle Johnson

Age: 34

Instagram: @theofficialmichellejohnson

34-year-old Michelle isn’t traveling to Prague just for love, but also to rediscover her Czech roots. She’s presenting Katarina with the challenge of finding a man who doesn’t follow the traditional gender roles due to her self-proclaimed “feminist princess” identity.

Susan Boasi

Age: 52

Instagram: @elfkinworld

Fun fact: She is a proud dog mom

New Yorker Susan is jetting to Colombia to find a match with the help of Juan Nino. After dating in the Big Apple for years, Susan is “tired” of chasing after American men.

She’s currently single so she spends most of her time traveling the world with her furry friend, Calliope, a havenese pup. Calliope accompanied her mom to South America in June 2022, so perhaps we’ll be seeing her on TLC.

Nathaly

Age: 25

Fun fact: She is of Sri Lankan heritage

Californian Nathaly is leaving her conservative Sri Lankan home to find romance in Colombia.

Chad

Age: 38

After three failed engagements, Tennessee native Chad is looking for love in South America. He has opted for Colombia due to his beliefs that Colombian women “respect marriage more than American women.”

Stanika Banks

Age: 32

Job: Entreprenuer and TikTok influencer

Instagram: @banks601y

Stanika is leaving Mississippi for Morocco because she’s “tired of being friend-zoned by American men.” The 32-year-old has a large personality and is hoping her first-ever boyfriend can match her energy.

When she’s not posting content on YouTube, Twitter, or Instagram, Banks works as the marketing director of her own branding company, Crazcre8ives.

Mark

Age: 44

Job: Sports broadcaster

Sports broadcaster Mark has always prioritized his career but he’s finally ready to put everything on hold for his potential wife in Morocco. Based in Arizona, Mark has never been to the North African country and knows little about the culture, but according to TLC, he “adores their look and personality”.

Match Me Abroad premieres on TLC on May 14 at 10 pm ET.