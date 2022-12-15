TLC has just about broken the internet after dropping the trailer for their new show MILF Manor. A show where eight hot moms leave home for the chance to find love with men half their age, but they’re greeted with a shocking twist.

A twist so shocking, that we as viewers don’t even know what it is yet. Of course, this has sent Twitter users into a frenzy trying to guess what the twist could be.

Here’s what we actually do know about the new TLC show so far.

TLC’s MILF Manor: What we know so far

So, what exactly is the show about? TLC released the description: “Eight hot moms leave home for the chance to find love with men half their age, but they’re greeted with a shocking twist.”

The show will premiere on January 15th and will join TLC’s drama-filled Sunday night lineup, taking the 10/9c time slot.

As for the women featuring, they’re aged between 40 to 60 and will be staying in a lavish Mexican villa during their search for love.

At the time of writing, there is no information on who will host TLC’s MILF Manor. In the trailer, we see one of the moms read a text message to introduce the rest of the cast to the show, so we’re not sure how heavily featured the host will be.

Meet the cast of the new TLC show

Although we know there will be eight ‘MILFs’ in the show, who are all featured in the trailer, the cast has not formally been announced.

However, TV Insider has reported information on five of them.

“They include: a fitness studio owner from Mexico, a spontaneous ‘disco mommy’ from Orange County, a 44-year-old Jersey girl, a fitness instructor and singer from Los Angeles, and an event planner who used to be the B-Girl back in the day.”

Fans are desperate to know what the MILF Manor twist is

Of course, fans have taken to Twitter to share their frustrations about not knowing what the shocking twist is. Others have taken it upon themselves to try and guess, and many are saying the same thing.

One user guessed: “So we all agree that the Milf Manor twist is that all the young men are their sons, right?”

We guess we’ll have to wait until January 15th to find out!

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know