TLC viewers are introduced to straight-talking matchmaker Nina Kharoufeh during the all-new Match Me Abroad series in 2023. The TLC Network regularly allows fans to take a look at how some people live their lives. From 90 Day Fiancé to Seeking Brother Husband, there is no end of shows to explore.

On May 14, 2023, Match Me Abroad dropped on TLC and fans got to meet singletons who are beginning a dating journey across the globe. From episode 1, viewers were transported to Morocco where Nina works her matchmaking magic.

Nina Kharoufeh is an ‘undefeated’ matchmaker

Match Me Abroad‘s Nina Kharoufeh is an international matchmaker who has a 100 per cent success rate.

She was born and raised in New Jersey in the USA. Nina matchmakes people looking for love in Morocco including her clients on the show, Mark and Stanika.

Both of Nina’s parents are Palestinian. She loves seeing her clients fall in love and says that her specialty is “matching Arabs and Americans.”

Match Me Abroad star is a stand-up comedian

When it comes to Nina’s matchmaking, she takes her job super seriously.

Speaking on the TLC show, she wants to keep her “record” of being an “undefeated” matchmaker.

Nina says that she “does not want to fail” her client Stanika.

When she’s not matchmaking, though, Nina takes center stage as a stand-up comedian.

She often shares snippets of her performances with her fans on Instagram at @ninakharoufeh.

Matchmaker Nina is into boxing

Match Me Abroad’s Nina is also on TikTok where she has over 2 million likes on her content.

The TLC star writes in her bio: “Comedy, boxing and good vibes.”

She shares some of her boxing triumphs with her followers and clearly enjoys the sport.

Nina wrote on Instagram in April 2023 that she has a “second fight date coming soon.”

She also shared snaps of herself in the ring back in January, captioning the post: “Please excuse the busted lip.”

