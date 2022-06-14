90 Day Diaries' Tom and Mariah are still going strong in 2022













Tom and Mariah’s relationship is one that’s got 90 Day Diaries fans talking, as they can’t decide if it’s going up or down.

90 Day Diaries is back and better than ever for their fourth season on TLC. The show follows a handful of our favourite 90 Day Fiancé couples as they navigate their relationships and film their day-to-day lives.

Tom and Mariah are amongst the cast this season, and after their failed proposal last season, viewers are curious how their relationship is going. Reality Titbit have everything you need to know about their relationship in 2022, so sit back and enjoy…

90 DAY FIANCE: UK cast age and Instagram’s explored

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 10398 Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/h8b3VB0vSqo/hqdefault.jpg 1029728 1029728 center 22403

Tom and Mariah’s trip to Vegas

During last nights episode of 90 Day Diaries, Tom confronted Mariah about his worries about their relationship.

He opened up to her about their recent trip to Vegas, as he felt that for the 90 days he was there he was sitting waiting for Mariah to come home. The pair’s trip to Vegas was supposed to be a trial to see how they would work living together, and Tom explained that that’s not how things turned out.

He also revealed how difficult it is for him, as he couldn’t go over to Mariah’s house as she still has her ex-husband living there. Mariah stuck up against these comments, telling Tom that her ex is the father of her children, which makes things more difficult as she felt torn.

Tom and Mariah are going strong in 2022

Despite their recent disagreement during last night’s episode, Tom and Mariah are still going strong. The pair are always posting photos together across their social media accounts.

In fact, last week Tom shared on his profile that they are going travelling for 6 weeks, asking his followers for recommendations on where they should visit. The post was taken in Santa Catalina at a Royal Hideaway Hotel.

If there’s one thing we know for sure when it comes to Tom and Mariah, it’s their love for travel. Mariah commented on the post, saying: “Do we have to go back to reality ?😮😂life’s too short for that 🤣🌹🥰”

SELLING SUNSET: Maya shares pregnancy heartbreak after stillbirth tragedy

Mariah finally said YES

*SPOILER INCOMING*

After Mariah turned down Tom’s proposal during season three of 90 Day Diaries, fans of the show wondered if that was the end of the road, and if they’d ever be able to overcome that hurdle.

If you already follow the pair on Instagram, then the news that Mariah finally said yes will not come as a shock to you. Tom announced the news to his Instagram followers on the 12th of February 2022, where he shared a selfie of himself and Mariah with her engagement ring.

Since the post, the loved up pair have certainly not been shy of sharing the ring with their followers, as Mariah is flaunting it throughout their posts.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS EVERY SUNDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK