Tori and Zach Roloff fans call for them to have own show after cute beach day













Tori Roloff shared with fans an adorable beach day with the little ones, leading to her and Zach's fans calling for the family to have a reality show of their very own.

Matriarch Roloff often updates followers with small and meaningful moments of family life. Whether that be how their youngest, Josiah, is doing, or sweet sibling moments caught on camera with all three children.

Zach Roloff’s fame began after being featured with his family on their TLC show Little People, Big World.

Now, he and wife Tori manage their own unit themselves after more than a decade together.

‘Cuteness overload’

Tori shared an adorable montage of her three children at the beach. Jackson and Lilah were seen sporting cute swim outfits and sunglasses by the water. Even Jackson attempted to follow in mum’s footsteps by taking a snap of his younger sister by the lake.

Whereas, fans were able to see baby Josiah interact with his older siblings while Tori took him in for a dip.

Followers loved seeing the ‘beautiful’ family on the day out and hailed it ‘cute’ and ‘preciousness overload’.

One even called for the family to have their own show! They penned on the post: “I pray you and Zach get your own show!”

A second said: “You can’t get any more adorable than them”.

While a third added: “Such a sweet family💜💜You & Zach are such a great example of married partners too!!”

Zach and Tori’s journey so far

Zach actually met Tori through the farm – they locked eyes during pumpkin season and when Tori went to work on the family farm in Oregon.

The now mum-of-three admitted they were both too shy at first to say anything but managed to hit it off, writes InTouch Weekly. The rest is history!

The duo bonded over their love of soccer and began dating. She was asked over to dinner at Zach’s family house and although parents Amy and Matt were concerned about their son at first, they grew to adore Tori.

The couple have been together for 11 years and married for seven. They recently celebrated their wedding anniversary at the beginning of this month.

Tori and Zach now share gorgeous children together, with Tori gushing over the TLC star on how he was the “best husband and father” she could have asked for. They now live with their kids, Jackson, Lilah and Josiah in Washington.

Little People, Big World had a huge impact

Screenshot from TLC’s YouTube Channel: Tori Spills the Beans to Zach on Baby Number 3! | Little People, Big World

Although the famous family first appeared on our screens back on 2006 to educate viewers about dwarfism, they soon became favourites with fans. After 16 years, there has been several spin-off programs, as well as 23 seasons. We watched as members of the Roloff family expanded their empires and made huge changes at the farm.

Fans were able to follow the Roloffs and their farm adventures. They also saw the youngsters grow into the adults they are today on the program.

A lot has changed in the show, as now Amy and Matt have gone their separate ways and found new partners. Their children – including Zach – Jeremy, Molly and Jacob are all making a life of their own.

Now, even though Zach and Tori still appear on the show from time to time, fans would love for them to have their own series.

