Tori Roloff is just a year younger than Zach and both are Taurus signs













Little People, Big World has been airing on TLC since 2006 and viewers have been given a glimpse of what life is like for the Roloff family over the years. Matt and Amy Roloff were married when the show started but the two divorced in 2016 and now have new partners.

Matt and his partner, Caryn, and Amy and her husband, Chris, all appear on the show in 2022 along with their son, Zach, and his wife, Tori, and their children. So, let’s find out more about LPBW star Tori Roloff, her age, birthday and more explored…

Get to know LPBW’s Tori

Tori Roloff is a cast member on Little People, Big World.

She, her husband Zach, and their three children, Jackson, Lilah and Josiah, appear on the TLC show.

The family has lived in Battleground, Washington since October 2021.

Tori has 1.8M followers on Instagram and she can be found under the handle @toriroloff.

Tori Roloff’s age

LPBW‘s Tori Roloff is 31 years old and she was born on May 3rd, 1991, in Portland, Oregon.

Just before her 31st birthday in 2022, Tori gave birth to her third child, Josiah. He was born on April 30th.

Tori’s husband, Zach Roloff, also celebrates his birthday in May. Zach is 32 and he was born on May 10th in Oregon, too. Both Zach and Tori are Taurus’ on the zodiac.

LPBW: Tori and Zach are parents to three in 2022

Tori Roloff had her first child when she was 26. Jackson Roloff was born on May 12th, 2017.

Just over two years later, Lilah was born on November 19th, 2019.

On April 30th, 2022, Tori and Zach welcomed their third child, Josiah. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2022, Tori and Zach said that Josiah is an “easy kid“.

Josiah came three weeks early and, although, the pair said that he will be their third and final baby, they didn’t rule out having more children entirely.

