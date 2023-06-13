Tori Roloff shares that she’s super proud of her son, Jackson, in June 2023. The Little People, Big World star posts a slider of snaps of her son and husband to Instagram to celebrate the end of the soccer season. Tori says that she is “loving soccer mom life.”

TLC fans will remember Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff playing soccer in his younger days on the show alongside his brother. Nowadays, Zach is a soccer coach and he and his son, Jackson, both share a love of the sport. The family has been keeping super busy this summer with the Roloff kids swimming, dancing, graduating, and much more.

Credit: TLC UK YouTube channel

Tori Roloff is ‘proud’ of Jackson

Taking to Instagram in June 2023, Tori Roloff shares that she’s “proud” of her six-year-old son, Jackson.

The mom-of-three often takes to the ‘gram to share special moments she shares with her family including Lilah’s first dance recital, swimming progress, and Josiah saying “mama.”

Now, Tori shares that she “loves being a soccer mom,” as she and her family had so much “fun.”

Jackson had an ‘epic’ soccer season

TLC star Tori shares a slider on Instagram of some adorable photos of her son, Jackson.

Marking the end of the soccer season, Tori wrote: “… and that’s a wrap on an epic soccer season for this dude!! Ended it with another goal and some awesome passes!!”

She added: “This season has been so much fun and all the boys have grown so much!!”

Jackson ended the season “undefeated,” and had fans’ hearts “melting,” judging by the post’s comments section.

Six-year-old Jackson smiled as he held a trophy at the end of the season and played on the pitch.

He follows in his dad’s footsteps

Zach Roloff played soccer in his younger days and is now a coach.

Tori wrote in her post: “I’m so proud of Zach and Coach Mo for making us look organized and teaching everyone new skills!”

Many fans wrote in the comments section “way to go Zach,” and “way to go Jackson.”

More said that Jackson is “taking after his dad.”

Zach and Jackson shared a sweet moment during a family camping trip on Little People, Big World season 15 when Jackson said that he loves soccer which is his dad’s favorite sport.

Speaking to his son, Zach said: “You’re very good at soccer,” as the two shared some bonding time.