











The ball doesn’t roll far away from the tree in this case. Proud mum Tori shares cute snaps of Jackson following in Zach Roloff’s footsteps.

Little People Big World fans adore seeing the Roloff family expand, and with each new adorable addition, how they grow into amazing human beings.

It’s the same for Tori and Zach Roloff, and their three children – Jackson, Lilah and Josiah.

Recently, Tori updated fans with how Jackson and dad Zach were out playing football together, and there were twinning on the pitch.

MORE: Proof Khloé Kardashian was True to herself and bigger than Tristan scandals

Tori and Zach Roloff ‘proud’ of son Jackson

The Little People, Big World star has come a long way since the show ended in 2010.

In 2015 Zach married Victoria ‘Tori’ Patton and the happy couple have since welcomed three children. Zach has even pursued a career as a soccer coach.

And it seems it may not be long until the couple’s eldest child, Jackson, will be joining him on the soccer field.

Tori took to Instagram to share a cute snap of the five-year-old donning an adorable ‘Roloff 7’ soccer shirt.

She captioned the post: “So proud watching these two play soccer today! This was Jackson’s first time competing and I think he loved it!

“Following in Dad’s footsteps!”

Inside the Roloff family tree

In 2019, Zach Roloff and Tori welcomed their first daughter, Lilah. And, it was only in April of this year they had their third child, Josiah. Like the rest of his siblings, Josiah was also born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

Tori spoke to People magazine about how the new addition is going down a treat.

“They are slightly obsessed with him and it’s adorable,” she said.

“They’re just both very concerned about where he is, what he is doing. They take turns feeding him the bottle and want to bring him blankies and binkies.”

With a small brood already, Tori said that more children isn’t definitely off the table for her and Zach yet.

“Never say never, but I think I’m saying never.”

Zach, the only one of his siblings to have achondroplasia, has three siblings, including his fraternal twin, Jeremy. Seeming perfectly happy, the couple is proving that three really is the magic number.

Admitting that Josiah is already out of his newborn clothes, we can’t imagine it’ll be long until he joins his brother and dad on the soccer field!

After Little People, Big World showcased Zach Roloff’s passion for soccer amidst countless health problems, it’s clear to see he’s keeping the whole family involved to keep soccer a part of his life with his own team.