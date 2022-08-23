Tori Roloff confesses she had 'no idea' she was pregnant at MIL's Amy's wedding













Tori Roloff uploaded an adorable montage online about her growing family and admitted she had ‘no idea’ she was pregnant when she attended Amy’s wedding.

The reality star, who tied the knot with hubby Zach in July 2015, shared the moving footage with fans online.

Tori divulged the ‘fun facts’ by taking part in the ‘mom challenge’. It’s where moms reveal some special insights into their last pregnancy on social media.

Tori Roloff later realized she was pregnant at Amy’s wedding

Screenshot from Zach’s Awkward Reaction to Amy’s Engagement | Little People, Big World, TLC Official YouTube channel

In the montage clip, we see Tori standing with Zach, Jackson and little Lilah in a group photo, and holding her bump in their pregnancy announcement earlier last year. We also get a snapshot of a pregnant Tori Roloff with Zach inside the hospital after her water broke!

She captioned the post two days ago: “Couple of fun facts: It was almost one year ago that we found out we were expecting.

“I was pregnant at my MILs wedding and had no idea. 😬

“Josiah came 3 weeks early.

“In my last bump pic my water was broken and I felt like I was peeing all over the floor. 🤣”

Matriarch and her mother-in-law, Amy, tied the knot with her husband Chris Marek on August 28, 2021 – but Tori had no idea she was expecting on the big day!

Fans love watching their family grow

Tori’s fans are often commenting on their beautiful family and how much they love the new additions to the Roloff name.

However, some admit they believed the star was expecting in her earlier photos even before she told followers herself last year!

One penned: “Saw the first pic and thought y’all were expecting!”

A second said: “I always love how real you are, Tori. Love you and your sweet family.”

And a third wrote: “Love this! Beautiful mama!”

Baby Josiah welcomed into the world

The 31-year-old informed fans of Josiah Luke Roloff’s birth on April 30, 2022.

The little tot was born at 9.02am, and in a cute post on Instagram, she simply wrote: “Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke”, for TLC fans.

In one clip, we saw the bundle of joy resting before a tiny hat was placed on his head.

