









Tori Roloff is one of the most well-loved members of Little People Big World. In the show for more than a decade after being introduced as Zach Roloff’s girlfriend, viewers have grown a soft spot for the reality star.

However, the 31-year-old appears to not be free of receiving or hearing criticism over being a stay at home parent to take care of her kids. Something many families can relate to.

Mothers of three kids, Tori and Zach have built a great life for themselves. Nonetheless, the downsides of being a public figure come with the exposure of receiving negative comments from internet trolls. However, she has demonstrated to not care about other people’s opinions and defend her family at all costs.

Earlier this month, the TLC star revealed to fans that she had a rough day but was able to spend time with her youngest. She told her fans she felt the pressure of being overworked and not spending enough time with her kids and husband.

Tori Roloff says “don’t” to the internet trolls

On August 29, Tori took to Instagram in response to the internet trolls. Sharing her family through the series, the star has raised a lot of awareness about dwarfism by sharing their everyday lives. Criticism for being a ‘stay-at-home mom’ made her respond with a funny clip.

Four months ago, the reality star gave birth to son Josiah Luke Roloff. The Little People, Big World stars are also the parents of Jackson and Lilah Ray.

Despite her efforts, haters tried to underestimate her work. To address the matter with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, she uploaded a video looking unbothered by all the negative comments.

No caption is needed. The text on the video read: “Next time you want to tell someone that being a stay at home mom isn’t a real job.” As the background music intensifies the sarcastic mood, a voice says at the end, “no.”

It’s also a boost to any other parents out there who have been told or heard the same thing.

Fans rush defend the star – ‘More than a real job’

Fans that have been following the journey of Tori and her family quickly defended the star. Many applauded her answer, and others went the extra length to defend her. Viewers sympathized with the struggles of taking care of three young children and being reality stars.

A fan assured: “Most difficult but most important job you’ll ever have.”

Another one commented: “It’s more than a real job it’s not 9-5 it is 24 -7 and it takes a super mom to do it.”

Amy Roloff – Tori’s mother-in-law – also took matters into her own hands and left a comment: “Oh so agree.”

Tori was a teacher before her fame

After becoming a mother for the second time to Lilah, Tori started a business project that suited her parenting needs. She then founded a professional photography studio named Tori Roloff Photography – there comes her creativity in her monthly Josiah portraits.

Before becoming a social media influencer, Tori was a kindergarten teacher before going on maternity leave. According to In Touch Weekly, during a Q&A with her fans via Instagram stories, she answered the possibility of returning to the classroom and working as a teacher again.

Answering a fan’s question, she replied: “I get this question all the time. My answer is, possibly. I think once my kids are all in school I could definitely see myself going back, but probably in a different capacity.”