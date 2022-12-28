Little People Big World has become a well-beloved series on the TLC network. After 16 years of sharing their stories, Tori Roloff hints at the end of their time on the series during a Q&A with her followers.

Tori Roloff and her husband Zach have shown their journeys on expanding their family through Little People Big World. Despite the occasional drama, just like in any family, the TLC stars have stuck together for the good and bad days.

After welcoming baby Josiah earlier this year and celebrating their first Christmas as a family of five, the family might now be planning to move into other things outside the show.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram account, Tori answered questions from fans about their future as a family and the series. She not only revealed the family did not plan to have any more children, but also that the journey in Little People Big World was “coming to a close.”

Tori Roloff hints at their Little People Big World journey ‘coming to a close’

On December 27, Tori took to her personal Instagram account to answer questions from fans. After spending time at home celebrating Christmas, Tori enjoyed her free time with her children watching movies and playing with her toys.

While the reality star was spending quality time with them, she got candid with some of the answers.

“How long do you plan to be on television? Thanks for sharing your lives with us!” a fan asked, to which she replied: “I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!”

Answering another fan’s followers about her favorite and least favorite parts of filming Little People Big World, where the star said she didn’t like “all the misconceptions people have of us and our family”, referring to the audience not seeing what goes behind the cameras.

Tori Roloff’s entrance in LPBW after romance with Zach

Tori was first introduced in Season 10 of Little People Big World, as Zach made their relationship official with the family. Since joining the cast, the popular series has spawned an additional 13 seasons.

Viewers have seen the members build their own families and businesses – and some drama.

Four seasons later, and after a wild journey getting to know each other, Zach and Tori tied the knot at the Roloff Farms with more than 200 guests in attendance.

The couple has been together for 11 years and has three children together: Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah. Like their father, all three have been diagnosed with the condition of dwarfism.

Little People Big World drama: Tori admits ‘rough patch’ with Amy

Keeping up with The Roloffs‘ lives might be harder than the Kardashians, as season 24 continues to unfold over the drama of Matt’s decision to sell the famous Roloff Farms.

Not only that, Tori is now going through a ‘rough patch’ with her mother-in-law, Amy. However, there isn’t seem to be any drama between the two stars now, as Tori only hopes to hang out more often with Amy by going out shopping.

Tori revealed she used to hang out ‘all the time’ with her, but their relationship faded over time after seeing each other less frequently. However, she now hopes for their bond to come back.

Although the family drama didn’t involve Tori directly, Zach found himself in a tough place when Matt and Amy divorced. There was a lot of tension within the family, as Amy was still deciding on her future outside the farm.

