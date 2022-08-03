Tori Roloff giving fans 'baby fever' with cute pictures of baby Josiah













Little People, Big World are currently airing their 23rd season on TLC – with Tori and Zach’s family expanding by the year.

The hit show began in 2006 with Amy and Matt Roloff raising their four children, Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob on their 34 acre farm.

Little People, Big World is still airing sixteen years later and life is looking very different for the Roloffs – as the children are now adults with families and wives of their own.

Zach and his wife, Tori have become fan favourites on the show, with some viewers demanding a show of their own.

After the recent birth of their baby boy Josiah, it’s only right that we take a look at the adorable photos that have melted the hearts of viewers across the world.

Baby Josiah

Tori Roloff gave birth to baby Josiah on the 30th of April 2022 at 9:02am. Her baby boy was born at 7 lbs 6oz and 19 1/2 inches long.

Since the birth of Josiah, Tori hasn’t been shy of sharing him with her Instagram followers – and after 9 months of hiding him in her belly, we don’t blame her!

The TLC star wrote in the announcement post: “You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever! 🎁”

Each month, Tori is sharing an updated photo of Josiah lying on a rug with plants around the age he is – and the pictures are nothing short of a cuteness overload.

Fans react to Tori’s adorable pictures

Fans of the Little People, Big World stars have flooded Tori’s comments with their love for her baby boy.

One Instagram user wrote: “Your posts are constantly giving me baby fever when i scroll my feed. 🥺”

Another user added: “Your kids are so adorable 😍”

One fan of the show wrote: “Josiah is so precious. Your children are such a blessing to me as I’ve been a fan from Day 1. You and Zack are wonderful parents and I will continue to watch if your family continues to be televised.”

Some users are noticing the similarities between the siblings, as one wrote: “Boy does Josiah ever look like Jackson at that age 😁”

Josiah is Tori and Zach Roloff’s third child

Tori’s Insta has never been short of adorable baby pictures. Josiah is the third child to add to their growing family.

Zach and Tori welcomed their first child, Jackson, into the world on the 12th of May 2017, followed by their second, Lilah, on the 19th of November 2019.

Tori told her followers how her other children were finding having a little brother, as she wrote:

Jackson and Lilah have been the absolute best big brother and big sister to our sweet Josiah. Jackson wants to hold him constantly, and Lilah is so concerned he will miss his Binkie or blanky!

The 31-year-old also added: “No idea how I got so blessed with my sweet family, and I thank God every moment for each of them!”

