











Zach and Tori Roloff honoured their 11th year together in an adorable anniversary post, in which the mother-of-three called her husband ‘the best life partner’.

The Roloff’s appeared on our screens in 2006 on TLC’s Little People Big World in a bid to educate viewers about dwarfism and thus became the first reality show focused on a dwarf family. 16 years later, the series has spawned an astounding 23 seasons and many of the members have expanded their empire into a business.

Speaking of expansion, the Roloff family has certainly grown over the years, with a current total of seven grandchildren. Three of them – Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah – are courtesy of Zach and Tori, who recently marked their 11-year anniversary together.

Tori and Zach Roloff mark 11 years together

In an Instagram carousel featuring three of their best moments, Tori thanked Zach for giving her the “incredible ride” that is life.

“I love you more this year than I did last, and fall more in love with you every single day Zach. You are the best husband to be and father to our kids and I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner.”

“Happy anniversary babe uh! here’s to many more years together!” she added.

Inside Zach and Tori’s marriage

The pair reportedly met in 2010 when Tori was working on the Roloff Family Farm in Oregon.

They almost never became an item since they were both so shy to approach each other, but thankfully, a co-worker told them both they were interested.

About eight months later, they officially started dating, though Tori only posted their first couple selfie in 2012.

After more than three years of bliss, Zach got down on one knee and proposed at their favourite spot on the farm – the first place they met. How romantic!

They made is official with a ceremony in front of more than 200 guests.

“The best part? I get to spend the rest of my life calling this man my husband,” Tori wrote at the time.

Expanding the family

Their first son, Jackson Kyle, came into the world in May 2017 and subsequently transformed Tori’s Instagram into a Jackson fan page – and we’re not mad about it.

As if their hands weren’t full enough, they weclomed Murphy the puppy in July 2018. It followed the unexpected death of their first dog, Sully.

Tori tricked fans with her announcment post which saw a black box labelled “It’s a…” hinting that they were expecting another bundle of joy.

Instead, she wrote: “Guess what?!?! World: Meet Murphy! We are so excited to bring this friend home. Our world just got a little crazier. #murphmonster.”

Two years after the birth of Jackson, their first daughter Lilah Ray joined the family, allowing the mother-of-two to dress up her babies in adorable matching outfits. Make them twin until they tell you to stop Tori!

Tragic miscarriage before Josiah’s birth

In March 2021, the Roloff’s endured a devastating period as Tori revealed she suffered a miscarriage at six weeks. The couple went for an eight-week ultrasound only to find that their unborn child was lost two weeks prior.

The reality star gushed about Zach’s support, praising him for being her “unwavering rock through this whole journey.”

“He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him,” she said.

The family of four packed up their belongings and moved out of Portland, Oregon to Washington for a new chapter.

Incoming: baby number three! Josiah Luke joined the gang on 30 April 2022, two weeks earlier than expected. To our knowledge, there were no health complications.

“Super happy for our family and the kids adore him already. Very proud of Tori as well, she has done incredible,” Zach wrote.

For immediate grief support, call 1-800-221-7437 First Candle. Counsellors are available 24/7. For families who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death. A community for anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby. You can also get in touch with SupportingMamas here.

