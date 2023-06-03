Tori Roloff shared a super sweet moment she had with her son in June as she “chilled with her boys” at home. TLC viewers first met Tori and her family on Little People, Big World. Nowadays she has an Instagram following of almost two million and fans are always curious to know what she, Zach, and her kids are up to.

Little People, Big World’s Tori often shares updates with her followers about her family life. From Lilah learning to swim to Jackson’s adorable graduation photos, the TLC star regularly keeps her fans in the loop. Her kids have been hitting all kinds of important milestones in 2023 and Tori took the opportunity to share a sweet moment with her son this summer.

Tori Roloff ‘chills’ with her sons

Posting to her Instagram Stories on June 2, Tori Roloff shared with her followers that she “loves chilling with her boys.”

The mom-of-three hung out with her two sons, Jackson, and Josiah, in their room. While Jackson played with his toys, Tori filmed Josiah giggling and standing up in his crib.

Tori can be heard asking Josiah: “What are you doing?”

Little People, Big World star shares special moment

Tori captured an adorable moment while filming her IG Story video as her son smiled across at her standing in his crib in a diaper.

The TLC star asks her youngest son: “Si si, can you say ‘mama’?”

Josiah replies: “Mama.”

Little People, Big World‘s Tori squeals with excitement, celebrating her son’s achievement.

Tori has been keeping her kids busy

Judging by Tori’s Instagram posts, the mom of three is enjoying a super busy summer in 2023.

She shared earlier in the week that Lilah’s swimming talents had her “terrified” as her daughter is so “comfortable” in the water.

Lilah had her first dance recital in May. Tori also shared a clip of Jackson enjoying the splash pads as well as his graduation ceremony on the ‘gram.

On June 2, she also shared a cute photo of Jackson giving a thumbs-up at the ballfield.