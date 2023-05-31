Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff has been sharing many of her proudest moments with her fans in 2023. The TLC show cast member often takes to Instagram to share what she and her family have been up to. This month, the Roloffs celebrated many birthdays and marked some super-important milestones together.

While Tori and Zach have been celebrating many things in their children’s lives this May, including Jackson Roloff’s graduation, some Little People, Big World stars have had ups and downs.

Matt Roloff spent some time in the hospital, while Amy Roloff was also sick during this month. However, both cast members are on the mend. Despite some tough times, there’s clearly a lot to be celebrating in the Roloff household, judging by their social media accounts.

Credit: TLC UK YouTube channel

Tori Roloff shares Lilah’s milestone

Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff took to the ‘gram on May 30 to share that she was “proud” of her daughter, Lilah, 3.

The mom of three shared videos of Lilah learning to swim with her and wrote: “I’m just so proud of this girl!!”

The month of May has been a big one for Zach Roloff and his wife as they celebrated Jackson’s graduation, Lilah had her first dance recital and now she’s learning to swim.

Little People, Big World star is ‘terrified’

Although the Little People, Big World star was pleased to see her daughter doing so well at swimming, she did express some concerns on Instagram Stories.

Tori wrote that she is “terrified” at how “comfortable” her daughter is in the water.

She added: “This is going to be a fun summer,” and also said that Lilah was keen to show her “friend Ash who has a pool,” her swimming skills.

Tori expects a summer of fun

After capturing the adorable moment of Lilah swimming along with her noodles, Tori also shared a clip of Jackson, 6, in the water.

The TLC star wrote that her son is “rocking the pool, too,” before adding that she thinks “this is going to be a fun summer.”

A third clip from Tori shows Jackson having even more fun in the water. She captioned the video: “We will also be living at splash pads if you need us…”