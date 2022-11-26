Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared that her thanksgiving wasn’t what she had hoped for via Instagram in 2022. The mother-of-three said that she was ‘sick’, but thankfully, her husband, Zach Roloff, saved the day.

Zach and Tori are cast members on TLC’s LPBW and have appeared alongside Amy, Matt, and the rest of the family since 2006.

The Roloffs welcomed their third child, Josiah, in April 2022. However, his first Thanksgiving wasn’t exactly what his mom had planned.

Zach & Tori Announce Their New Child Will Have Dwarfism To Matt! | Little People Big World

Tori Roloff takes to Instagram

The Roloffs recently celebrated their daughter, Lilah Ray’s birthday.

Tori took to Instagram to share that little Lilah is “such a mood” and a “sassy” girl.

Zach also shared posts for their daughter’s birthday as well as an adorable video of Jackson saying which countries he wants to win the 2022 World Cup.

The LPBW star also shared her thoughts on Thanksgiving 2022 as it “didn’t look the way she would’ve liked” this year.

Tori was sick on Thanksgiving

Writing in a post on November 26, Tori said: “I got sick yesterday and haven’t moved from bed. I was supposed to host thanksgiving dinner with my family at our house, and instead had to cancel.”

She added that she tried not to get emotional about it as it was baby Josiah’s first Thanksgiving.

Tori also wrote that she found it difficult to see other people’s Thanksgiving celebrations on Instagram, adding: “Especially after I ordered Thai food alone only to have it canceled 45 minutes later… but then I’m reminded that instagram only shows us small moments, and I have so much to be thankful for.”

Zach Roloff saved the day

Although the Little People, Big World couple didn’t have the Thanksgiving that they may have hoped for, Tori said in her post that she was “so thankful” for Zach and their children.

She wrote: “He also took our kids to my MILs to have a real thanksgiving dinner and be with family!”

Adding that she is “thankful for Josiah joining us safely” and that Jackson and Lilah are the best siblings to him. Josiah arrived two weeks early. Judging by the couples’ Instagram pages and LPBW episodes, they’ve settled into being a family of five just fine.

Reflecting on Thanksgiving in her post, Tori added that she knows she has so much to be thankful for and also tagged her mother-in-law in the post. She said: “Also @amyjroloff I won’t be mad if you send Zach home with pie.”

WATCH LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know