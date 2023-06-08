Tori Roloff and her family are living their best lives in 2023 as she shares snaps of her sons enjoying the summer. The reality star is mom to Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah and she and her kids appear on TLC’s Little People, Big World.

Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child two years later. Now, Jackson is six years old and he’s enjoying some outdoor fun with his brother, per Tori’s latest Instagram Story. The Little People, Big World stars rose to fame on their TLC show back in 2011. As fans await a new season of the show, Tori is keeping everyone up-to-date with the latest.

Credit: TLC UK YouTube channel

Tori Roloff shares sweet photos of Josiah

On June 7, 2023, Tori Roloff posted some adorable moments she shared with her sons to her Instagram Stories.

The Little People, Big World star shared a snap of her youngest son, Josiah Roloff, pulling a cute face at the bottom of a waterslide.

Josiah pulled some more happy faces as he wore a swim all-in-one and a sun hat in the water.

Josiah and Jackson enjoy waterslide fun

Mom of three Tori also shared a photo of her oldest son, Jackson Roloff, on her Stories.

Jackson can be seen making his way down the waterslide looking excited. Tori wrote over the photo: “I love summer.”

The TLC star also shared some snaps of her daughter, Lilah, as they watched her “best friend” at baseball practice.

Tori ‘wishes we all felt this good’

On her first Instagram Story of Josiah playing on the waterslide, Tori wrote over the snap: “I wish we all felt this good.”

Josiah looks like he can’t contain his excitement during his time in the water.

Judging by Tori’s recent Instagram posts and Stories, she’s been keeping her family very busy with all kinds of activities this summer.

From swimming to graduating kindergarten, dance recitals, and baseball practice, the Roloffs appear to be having a summer of fun in 2023.

Credit: TLC UK YouTube channel