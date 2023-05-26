Tori Roloff, her husband, Zach, and their three children, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah, all rose to fame on TLC’s Little People, Big World. Zach first appeared on the TLC show in 2006 alongside his parents and siblings.

Little People, Big World fans have seen Zach grow up, marry Tori and start a family of his own. Season 24 wrapped in January 2023 and as fans patiently await a new season of the show, Tori is keeping people up-to-date with the latest in their lives.

Credit: TLC UK YouTube channel

Jackson is Tori and Zach Roloff’s eldest child

In 2017, Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori, welcomed their firstborn, Jackson.

He’s now six years old and is the older brother of Lilah, 3, and one-year-old Josiah.

Jackson celebrates his birthday on May 13 and his younger brother’s is less than two weeks before, on April 30. Tori’s birthday is on May 3. So, Spring appears to be a super-busy time for the family.

Taking to Instagram on May 17, 2023, Zach showed his wife some appreciation: “Shout out to Tori for this past month! Her birthday, 32.. Mother’s Day, and absolutely rocking the birthdays for her boys! Josiah turning 1, Jackson 6, and myself…33. Incredible wife and mom to our family, always making these days feel special for us within our family!”

Tori celebrates Jackson’s graduation

In a sweet Instagram post on May 25, TLC star Tori shared that she is “so proud” of her six-year-old son, Jackson.

The Little People, Big World cast member shared a slider of photos of Jackson’s kindergarten graduation.

He stands alongside his family wearing an adorable gown and cap celebrating his big milestone.

Tori captioned the post: “I have loved watching you learn and grow this year Jackson!”

Zach and Tori’s son is now set to go into his first year of school, she added: “You rocked it tonight! Watch out 1st grade!”

Jackson has fans’ hearts bursting

Since Tori Roloff posted her slider of adorable snaps, fans have been going crazy in the comments section.

Many wrote that their hearts were “bursting” at Jackson and more added that he’s the “cutest kid on the internet.”

More commented: “Way to go Jackson!” and “I cant get over how adorable, handsome, funny and smart he is!”

Jackson took to part in a graduation ceremony that saw him walk up on stage in his cap and gown.

The photos capture Jackson’s cute milestone. The final slider photo didn’t go unnoticed by fans as he looks super proud of himself looking down at his certificate.

One fan wrote: “That last pic, so proud of himself, his smile! My heart may burst! Good job mom & dad!!”