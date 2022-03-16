











The 7 Little Johnstons are back on our TLC screens, and with Finnish exchange student Joose temporarily joining the family, fans wonder which members of the show are Amber and Trent’s biological kids.

Known as “the world’s largest known family of achondroplasia dwarfs”, Trent, who works at a car dealership, and housewife Amber have two biological children, out of the five they look after.

Let’s explore the Johnston group’s family tree and history before they became TV stars. The adopted kids have spent most of their lives in the family, as they were taken in by Amber and Trent from a young age.

Which of the 7 Little Johnstons are biological?

Car salesman Jonah and Elizabeth, who is qualified to become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), are the biological children of parents Amber and Trent. They are the eldest kids in the family, and are both 21 years old.

Elizabeth is now living in Johnstonville, Georgia, which is not too far from home. Her family lives in a farmhouse in Barnesville, Lamar County, which is only a nine-minute drive away from them.

Jonah works as a car salesman at Butler Toyota, which has given him the ability to move out and get his own place with his roommate. When he was younger, Jonah used to do marching band and JV soccer.

Amber and Trent adopted 3 kids

Anna, Alex and Emma were adopted from Russia, Korea and China. Anna was in an orphanage in Russia until she was four years old, before being brought into the Johnston family.

Amber described to People magazine that there was “an adjustment period” for Anna, noting that “she wasn’t used to men.” However, Alex was just six months old when he made the journey from South Korea to Georgia.

Emma was abandoned by her family in China at the age of five. In 2010, Trent and Amber travelled to China to adopt her and she became the fifth member of their family!

Meet exchange student Joose

The exchange student is a fellow little person, Joose Jeskanin. All the way from Finland, he flew from his homeland to the US to learn English and experience a different part of the world – and who better to stay with than the Johnstons?

All family members got on very well with Joose and said they had more of a “family-ship than a friendship” with him. When he appeared on 7 Little Johnstons on March 15th, several viewers commented on how well he can speak English.

Introducing him to the classic American lifestyle, the Johnstons took Joose to a football game. Then at Halloween, they also taught Joose how to carve a Jack-o-lantern, something he had never done before in Finland.

