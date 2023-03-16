Lexus Scheller uploaded videos of her face to social media in 2023 after being diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy.

She rose to fame on TLC show Unexpected as she became pregnant at the age of 15.

Fans followed Lexus’ journey into motherhood as she welcomed baby Scarlett into the world.

Now, she’s asking her followers to “send prayers” after being diagnosed with temporary facial paralysis.

Lexus Scheller shows her face paralysis

Taking to social media in March 2023, Lexus Scheller revealed that the right side of her face is paralyzed.

Speaking in a video she uploaded to Instagram on March 15, Lexus said that “it started about three days ago.”

She said that her symptoms began with ear pain. Initially, the Unexpected star thought that she was getting an ear infection but then the pain went away.

The Unexpected star has Bell’s Palsy

After Lexus’ ear pain went away, she began losing feeling in her tongue on one side.

The TLC star said that later the facial paralysis started and she considered whether her lip injections had something to do with the paralysis.

She said that it was “really hard to talk” and that she could barely eat because her tongue is paralyzed on the right side.

Lexus went to the hospital to get a diagnosis and was told that she has Bell’s Palsy.

Lexus asks fans to ‘send prayers’

Despite having facial paralysis, Lexus appeared to remain in good spirits during her Tiktok and Instagram videos.

She asked her followers to “send prayers” at the end of her video and said that the doctors didn’t give her any reason of what may have caused Bell’s Palsy.

Lexus added that the condition: “…can just happen.”

Many of her fans took to the comments sections of her videos to share their experiences of Bell’s Palsy and many wished her to have a speedy recovery.

Mayo Clinic writes: “Bell’s palsy is a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. In most cases, the weakness is temporary and significantly improves over weeks.”