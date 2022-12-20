Valentine on 90 Day Fiance‘s hair has become a hot topic for fans, who are saying he “looks better with no hair” after he was first introduced with a whole head of hair that many automatically assumed was a wig.

He actually braved the shave in June but used to get his hair cut every week due to its rapid growth. Now, he’s got a much shorter look while sharing his love life with Carlos on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.

Valentine takes pride in his appearance, from encouraging his Instagram followers to “love the skin you’re in” to regularly training in the gymnasium. His hair is no different, but he first grew it out in May 2020.

Valentine debuts new hair on Instagram

Valentine used to have a full head of hair but braved a shave in June earlier this year. He went from having thick locks to a shaved head that was welcomed by 90 Day Fiance fans, but the star still often wears a hat.

As 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise was filmed several months ago, Valentine still appears to have his old, thicker hair while episodes play out on Discovery. The star is also grateful for the hair compliments from his fans.

When a fan account reshared Valentine’s video debuting his new hair, he wrote in response:

I am truly thankful and appreciative for this shout out 🙏🏾 This and encouraging words from Carlos @charlyjimenez02 has TRULY made my day 😎🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Thank you.”

In May 2020, Valentine said he had “let his hair grow out” and said: “I thought I would come out of this quarantine with a new look, so I let my hair grow out and tried something different.”

90 Day Fiance: Fans thought he wore a wig

90 Day Fiance fans automatically assumed Valentine is wearing a wig, which was never confirmed by the Discovery TV personality, while others have simply reacted to how unique his hair cut is on Twitter.

Since viewers met Valentine, many declared that the cut “needs to go” and Valentine has only gone and listened to the feedback. An entire Reddit thread was launched purely to discuss whether it’s a wig or not. A fan guessed:

It’s a hair piece. I feel like he wears it down too low it’s not where a naturally placed hairline would be. He also needs to fade it into his real hair.

Another agreed and wrote: “I do believe it is a man weave, it is applied with an adhesive.” Some thought the hair piece may have been applied backwards but Valentine has admitted on Instagram that he used to always get his hair cut.

‘You look better with no hair’

Since Valentine debuted his new hair on Instagram, many have welcomed the look with open arms. However, as the episodes on Discovery show him with his fuller head of hair, some are unaware he’s had a cut.

One fan wrote: “Mans read the comments…I was cooking his hair helmet 😂😂😂. He look so much better now.”

Another penned: “Oh okay, that looks so good on him much better than the other cut.”

“You look better without hair 😍,” one of Valentine’s followers commented on a recent Instagram upload in October.

