Too Large on TLC: Update on Vannessa in 2021 - we found her on Instagram!











If you were looking for updates on Vannessa from Too Large, then you’ve come to the right place.

The first-ever season of Too Large launched to discovery+ on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021. New episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

Episode 1 (June 2nd) introduced viewers to best friends Vannessa and Meghan. Now, Too Large viewers are wanting to know what happened next for Vannessa. So, did she join in on Meghan’s weight loss journey? Where is she now? Let’s take a look.

Who is Vannessa from Too Large?

Vannessa appeared in the first episode of Too Large. She appeared on the show alongside her best friend Meghan, who was seeking to undergo weight loss surgery.

When filming the episode, Vannessa was 41 years old. It is thought that she is still around that age.

Meghan hoped that Vannessa would join her on the weight loss journey, although she seemed sceptical. Vannessa shared her own struggles with her size, mainly the abuse she receives from others. But ultimately, Vannessa’s message is that she’s the same as an average-sized woman: “Just because I’ve got extra skin doesn’t make me any different. My heart still works, my brain still works. And I still have emotions.”

Update on Vannessa from Too Large

Vannessa was inspired by Meghan’s hard work on Too Large, deciding to also pursue bariatric surgery.

She said: “I know it’s going to be hard, I know it’s going to be trying, I know it’s not going to be easy. But I’m ready. I’m ready to do what I need to do to get my life back on track.”

We found Vannessa on Instagram, where she has provided no specific updates on her health journey, but is looking as confident and happy as ever! However, TLC shared both Vannessa and Meghan’s ‘before and after’ photos. You can view them here.

Inspired by Meghan's hard work, Vannessa decides to take a similar weight-loss journey in hopes of getting bariatric surgery with @cproctermd.



Follow Meghan on Instagram for post-TLC updates

We also found Meghan on Instagram, who is much more active that Vannessa. Since the release of Too Large, Meghan has been posting about the show and her personal weight loss updates since.

Meghan also shares images with Vannessa and her finacé, who was also featured on the show.

You can follow her @meghancrumper_toolarge.

