90 Day Fiancé fans want to know more about Veronica and Jamal’s age difference as the two revealed that they’re in an open relationship at the 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life Tell All.

Veronica Rodriguez and her former partner, Tim Malcolm, were sat together on a couch on the show before Jamal Menzies took center stage and the two explained that they were dating.

Let’s take a look at how the 90 Day Fiancé stars’ romance was sparked and Veronica and Jamal’s age difference…

Who is Veronica Rodriguez?

Veronica Rodriguez rose to fame alongside her former partner, Tim Malcolm on 90 Day Fiancé.

Tim was a cast member of Before The 90 Days with Jeniffer Tarazona back in season 3.

Veronica is Tim’s ex and the two remained friends after their relationship ended. He was a big part of her life and helped raise her daughter.

She can be found on Instagram at @vepyrod with 306k followers.

Veronica and Jamal are dating

During the 90 Day Fiancé Single Life Tell All, Veronica’s “mystery man” was revealed as Jamal.

When asked how they met, Veronica said: “I actually saw him on the Tell-All of Kim’s season.”

Veronica explained that she was going to San Diego and because she was visiting, she dropped Jamal a message to ask if there was “anything she should see” while she was there.

Per Veronica, Jamal replied that he would be in San Diego and that he said he wanted to meet her and take her to dinner.

Host Shaun Robinson asked if Veronica and Jamal were “intimate on the first date.”

Jamal said that they were, adding: “Yeah, I woke up to her.”

Veronica and Jamal age difference

Shaun said at the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All that Veronica seemed “really giddy.”

The two explained that they’re not “exclusive” and are in an open relationship.

Veronica is 37 years old per IMDb, and Jamal is 10 years her junior at 27.

The two haven’t posted to Instagram together, but they can be seen located in the same places separately on their pages.

Taking to a post uploaded by TLC and 90 Day Fiancé, one fan wrote: “So potentially Veronica could be Usman’s daughter in-law!”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know