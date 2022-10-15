









90 Day Fiancé fans feared nothing was off limits anymore as they witnessed a rather X-rated scene between Veronica Rodriguez and her new boyfriend Justin.

The risqué scene played out on the latest episode of 90 Day: The Single Life and viewers quite frankly couldn’t believe their eyes.

Veronica originally appeared on the dating franchise with her ex Tim Malcolm and they became big fan-favorites when they teamed up on spin-off Pillow Talk.

But Veronica’s latest exploits on the show have left people feeling a little uncomfortable.

Justin and Veronica on 90 Day: The Single Life | Credit: 90 Day Fiancé

Veronica and Justin share a bit too much

Fans of the show were left shocked when Veronica and Justin’s first intimate visit to the bedroom together was shown on screen.

They’d been filmed heading to Asheville, North Carolina, for a romantic getaway, with Veronica confessing she was “looking for action”.

She wanted to get to know her new love interest better, but it all got a bit much for viewers when he started talking about his cold sores.

Referring to them as “mouth herpes”, he told mom-of-one Veronica that kissing was not an option.

She didn’t let it deter her though as she was determined to find out whether or not they were “physically compatible”.

Veronica simply asked Justin to refrain from kissing her on the lips or anywhere else.

And while the show has featured some racy bedroom scenes before, viewers thought the one between Veronica and Justin took things too far.

Fans turned off

A whole Reddit thread was launched to discuss the scene, that showed Veronica and Justin in bed together in their underwear.

One person shared a video of the clip playing on their TV and asked: “am I a prude or is it all too much?”

Another fan agreed: “I guess it’s better than when Caleb LAUNCHED Alina onto the bed then did a flying body slam on top of her… but yeah, too much”.

Justin discusses how awkward meeting Veronica’s ex Tim was on 90 Day: The Single Life | Credit: 90 Day Fiancé

While one commented: “Pretty soon nothing is off the table. But I am shocked that she is letting herself be filmed that way. Is Tim watching?”

“Makes me curious what they’re paying her,” another pondered.

One horrified viewer replied: “It’s so gratuitous and over the top!”

And one simply agreed: “Too much.”

While another asked: “why did they start showing more NSFW stuff? like seriously who asked for this”

