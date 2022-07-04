Viewers question if Loren Brovarnik is pregnant with her third child













As viewers are patiently waiting for season 2 of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, they are also wondering if the TLC star is expecting her third child.

Loren and Alexei rose to fame after their appearance on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé. Due to the popularity of their relationship, they got their own spinoff show, Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, where viewers watched the pair prepare for their new family of four.

Reality Titbit have explored whether Loren is pregnant in 2022, and the TLC star’s thoughts on their spinoff show.

AMERICAN IDOL: Noah Thompson teases new song as fans beg to hear it ASAP

Forever Summer: Hamptons | Official Trailer | Prime Video BridTV 10649 Forever Summer: Hamptons | Official Trailer | Prime Video https://i.ytimg.com/vi/J3R-A_YoZ5I/hqdefault.jpg 1042140 1042140 center 22403

90 Day Fiancé: Is Loren pregnant?

Yes – Loren Brovarnik is pregnant. The 34-year-old shared the news with her Instagram followers on Mothers Day 2022.

She told her fans: “We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way! We are going to wait to see if it’s a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed! Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!”

Loren and Alexei don’t know if baby number 3 will be a girl or a boy at this moment in time, and they have not shared whether they will be waiting until the birth for this surprise. Loren’s followers have jumped to her comments to be either ‘Team Boy’ or ‘Team Girl’, however the TLC star assured them that “obviously a healthy boy or girl is perfectly fine for us.”

Viewers react to Baby number 3

90 Day Fiancé and TLC fans are over the moon for Loren and Alexei. Although their third pregnancy has come as a surprise, viewers can’t wait to watch it all for themselves very soon.

Fans of the pair have jumped to social media to congratulate the couple. One viewer wrote: “Omg, congratulations I’m so very happy for you guys. Can’t wait to find out if it’s a girl or a boy. Take it easy and have a fantastic Mother’s Day.”

Another viewer said: “Oh wow!! He wasn’t kidding about having them back to back!! Congrats lil Momma!!”

THE KARDASHIANS: Kim’s evolution from celebrity socialite to billionaire

Loren believes their show is relatable

Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is coming.

The Loren and Alexei we have seen on our screens is nothing short of perfect. Ever since 90 Day Fiancé, viewers have had major envy over their great relationship together.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Loren talked about the importance of their on screen arguments. She said: “Perfect couples argue, it’s just a matter of how they handle it. You know, some arguments are worse than the others, some linger longer than others, but I think it’s relatable. I mean, if somebody doesn’t fight, then are you a robot?”

Their relatable relationship is what earnt them an MTV award for Best Reality Romance.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK