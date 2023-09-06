Welcome to Plathville’s credit card drama is flying off the roof as the TLC family returned to our screens on September 5. When the Plath family sat down to discuss recent events, Moriah Plath accused her brother Ethan’s wife, Olivia Plath, of “telling lies” about her mom, Kim Plath. So what happened between Olivia and Moriah and what was that Plathville social media post about?

Kim, Barry, Moriah, and Micah Plath on Welcome to Plathville all sat down to talk about the married couple, Olivia and Ethan Plath. Barry is convinced that their son Ethan’s wife Olivia is “brainwashing” him. It comes after Olivia accused Kim Plath of using Ethan’s credit card. We’ve got all the dramatic details.

Plathville credit card: Drama explained

Olivia Plath accused her husband Ethan Plath’s mom, Kim Plath, of using his credit card. Olivia claimed that when she first married Ethan, Kim was using a credit card in his name and not paying him back.

Moriah accused Olivia of “telling lies” for several years, while Micah said his brother has “absorbed” Olivia’s ideas. According to the family, Kim using Ethan’s personal credit card unauthorized was not the case at all. Instead, Kim and Ethan had a business they shared together.

Barry Plath said the whole situation was called “brainwashing,” before Moriah unexpectedly moved out from the home she rented with Olivia and Ethan. Moriah said: “The thing with the credit card, that story that she told, the way I see that is she was using a made-up story to validate her big emotions.”

Moriah’s social media post – What happened?

A Plathville social media post did the rounds, in which Moriah Plath announced on Instagram in August 2022 that the Plath family remains united amid the credit card controversy.

The statement from the family, posted on Moriah’s Instagram page, states that a “business agreement” existed between Ethan and his mother. It claims that Ethan brought in a “good bit of money.”

It also states that everyone involved was aware of all transactions connected to the credit card. Moriah said that what Olivia said “was not the full story” and added that “not one person is at fault.”

Welcome to Plathville: Where they are now

Despite her claims that she and Ethan are still a couple, Olivia has scrubbed all signs of her husband from her Instagram feed. She last shared a photo with him in September 2022.

They had to spend time apart – a long two months – when Ethan went to work on his cars. She admits she feels nervous to live away from him, “especially when there’s a lot of family stuff involved.”

Olivia doesn’t follow Moriah on Instagram but the latter doesn’t follow anybody. However, Ethan still follows his sister on the social media platform, while Micah and Moriah went on a family trip recently.

