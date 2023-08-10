Welcome to Plathville’s new trailer shows that Kim Plath has a new man in her life. Following her divorce from Barry Plath after 24 years of marriage, she’s bagged herself a boyfriend. Welcome to Plathville season 5 kicks off on Tuesday, September 5 and appears to have a ton of drama in store for viewers.

The Plath family has been at the center of its TLC show since it first premiered in 2019. The series followed the family of 11 who live in Georgia, in the USA. The Plaths were known for their conservative lifestyle, but these days their family life looks totally different.

Credit: TLC Twitter page/Welcome To Plathville

Welcome to Plathville season 5 trailer

Welcome to Plathville’s season 5 trailer dropped on August 8 and sees tensions rise between the Plath siblings.

Drama brews between Moriah and Olivia Plath. Olivia can be seen saying that “none” of the family is talking to her since her return from Europe.

Ethan Plath says: “The family is falling apart, it’s a big old mess.”

Viewers will also get to see more of Olivia’s relationship with her previously estranged sister.

Kim Plath has a boyfriend

Although her kids can be seen during the season 5 trailer saying that they thought their parents would be together forever, Kim and Barry are moving on.

Micah Plath says that he is “still bitter about the whole divorce,” adding that he no longer wants to “walk on eggshells,” with anyone.

Kim confirms that she has a boyfriend in the Welcome to Plathville trailer.

She adds that her new man “gives her the warm fuzzies.”

Ethan is ‘tired’ of ‘nonsense’

While some of the Plath family members are enjoying some new-found hobbies such as working out, others appear totally exhausted in the season 5 trailer.

Moriah shows off a huge tattoo on her arm that reads: “Rebel,” and talks through her ‘rebellion’ with her dad.

Ethan appears to be having relationship struggles in the 2023 season as he comes home to see that Olivia “is gone.”

He says: “I’m just so tired of all the nonsense.”

His sister, Moriah, also appears to have him and the rest of the family emotional as she makes a “shock” announcement.

Speaking on the phone to Ethan, she says: “Just don’t forget that I love you. I don’t know when we’ll speak next.”

