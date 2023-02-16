Wess Schulze shares his story on season 11, episode 3 of TLC’s My 600-lb Life. Wess got off to a great start in Dr. Now’s weight loss program, but when cravings continued after surgery, Dr. Now thought it would be best for Wess to go to therapy.

Wess opened up a lot on My 600-lb Life about many hard topics, including his parents’ divorce when he was a toddler, and how his relationship with his dad was strained when he came out as gay.

We take a closer look into where Wess is now after My 600-lb Life.

Who is Wess Schulze?

Wess Schulze hails from Houston, Texas.

As per his LinkedIn, Wess is an Experienced Accounts Receivable Specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the environmental services industry.

He attended Houston Community College and graduated in 2012.

Where is Wess now after My 600-lb Life?

Wess has continued his weight loss journey since My 600-lb Life, and as per his Instagram has lost 220-lb.

Distractify reports that Wess is still at the same job he had during filming, and due to his weight loss, he can now sit at his desk.

Speaking to the publication, Wess said that his relationship with his father is “continually evolving.”

“Today was better than yesterday and tomorrow will be better than today.”

Wess now frequently works out and took to his social media to share his workout routine which consists of: “Jumping jacks, weights, squats, and push-ups on the wall. Plus some yoga.”

Posting to his Facebook account a few weeks ago, Wess wrote: “OMG I AM FREAKING OUT! I just tried on a pair of jeans… 11 inches or roughly 5 sizes smaller than I used to wear! And they are about 1 size too big!”

Wess is active on both Facebook and Instagram, so My 600-lb Life viewers can follow him on there to keep up with his journey after the show.

Fas of the TLC show have already taken to Wess’ comments to support him in his journey.

One wrote: “Just watched your episode! Great job on your progress! Keep it up! You can do it! You have a kick-ass personality – don’t ever lose that.”

Another commented: “Just watched your episode, shared some things you said in the beginning to my friends, and just know that you have hit deep with us all.”

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.