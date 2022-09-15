









The long-awaited season 12 of The 7 Little Johnstons is finally here, and viewers are excited to learn about what’s next for the TLC family. Although three of Trent and Amber’s five children are adults now, the couple is still very involved in their kids’ lives.

However, fans have noticed that the kids all seem to be growing up so quickly and it has been hard to keep up on the show with how old the 7 Little Johnstons are. Well, Reality Titbit is here to get you up to date. Keep reading to find out the ages of the family.

Photo by Walter McBride/GC Images

Jonah Johnston

Jonah Johnston is the eldest child of Amber and Trent. He and his younger sister, Elizabeth, are also their only biological kids. Jonah was born on Dec. 1, 1999, meaning he is currently 23.

Jonah is currently loved up with his girlfriend Ashley. At the end of Season 11 of 7 Little Johnstons, Jonah had moved out into his own place and is beginning to live his independent life.

Anna Johnston

Anna Johnston is the second-oldest of Trent and Amber’s kids. Anna was adopted by the couple from Siberia, Russia, at age 4. Anna’s birthday is May 7, 2000, which means she turned 22 in 2022.

Anna is currently attending college, majoring in early childhood education. She also runs her own Etsy business called Fizz4Passion.

View Instagram Post

Elizabeth Johnston

Elizabeth, also known as Liz on the show, was December 7, 2001, and is currently 21.

She’s currently studying nursing in college, and her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Brice, is going strong.

Emma Johnston

Before she was adopted by the Johnstons at age 5, Emma was originally born in China on July 1, 2005, meaning she turned 17 in 2022.

These days, Emma is busy in high school, where she’s also a cheerleader. Much like her sister Anna, she runs her own Etsy business called Emma’s Rings ‘n Things.

Alex Johnston

Alex Johnston was born on Nov. 15, 2005, in Seoul, South Korea — which means he is currently 17 will be turning 18 in a couple of months. He was adopted by the Johnstons when he was six months old.

It seems the entrepreneurial spirit runs within the family as, like his sisters, Alex has an Etsy shop, called AlexPaperCo.

View Instagram Post

Trent and Amy still support their children

Despite their kids being all grown up, that doesn’t mean Trent and Amy will stop supporting them through their adult endeavors.

A trailer for Season 12 of 7 Little Johnstons teased that Elizabeth and her boyfriend are ready to take the next step in their relationships by moving in together. Meanwhile, both Anna and Jonah are also living on their own. Amber explained on the show:

We have five kids under this roof, three of which are entering adulthood. It’s a very busy, crazy time.

It looks like we’ll have to tune in to find out what’s next for the Johnstons now that only two kids remain at home.

View Instagram Post

