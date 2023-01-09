90 Day Fiancé fan-favorite David Toborowsky surprised fans as a throwback photo taken over two decades ago resurfaced online. The picture features a young David, who posed smiling with his uniform as he joined the US Army at age 20.

David Toborowsky, known for his adorable nickname of ‘sweet potato’ by his longtime wife, Annie Suwan, has gained the hearts of millions of viewers who tuned in to follow his love story.

Seeing the success of their romance, the star has continued to grow his popularity on social media, as the couple has also been given multiple spin-off shows.

Reminiscing on his past, the 90 Day Fiancé alum shocked his thousands of followers with a throwback picture during his service in the US Army.

It’s safe to say he has kept the ‘Sweet’ smile!

David Toborosky was in the US Army before he fell in love with Annie Suwan

In September 2020, David Toborowsky took to Instagram to update fans with a throwback photo at the age of 20. Now 54, the star reminisced about his younger days as he joined the US Army.

“Hard to believe this photo is from 32 years ago when I joined the US Army,” he captioned. “What an amazing experience it was at 20 years old.”

“Wish I could fit into that uniform today lol. This is before I was your sweet potato,” he joked in a message to Annie.

The reality star is said to have done his training at Fort Lost in the Woods in Missouri and found it hard to believe the picture had been taken so long ago.

Although David has made no secret of his weight gain, the 90 Day Fiancé star has provided regular updates on his weight loss journey.

Annie, who refers to him by the enduring term ‘Sweet Potato’, has been supporting her husband as the two embark on their sixth anniversary as husband and wife.

Fans are in disbelief – ‘Good genes’

Screenshot from the official TLC YouTube channel – David & Annie: After the 90 Days | New Series First Look!

Who knew, that a photo of David Toborowsly as a young man would arouse such curiosity? The 90 Day Fiancé reality star, who is much loved by viewers, surprised them again.

Many fans also thanked Toborowsky for his service, as they were also surprised to learn about his military past.

A fan wrote: “I’m so so so happy you arrive where you’ve become, finally and established. Love worked so much”.

“You look so cute,” another added.

A third fan commented: “Lucky you. You look the same. Great genes.”

Perhaps with his recent dramatic weight loss, David could give him another chance to don his iconic uniform.

David and Annie’s romance was love at first karaoke

David was not going through the best time of his life. After divorcing his first wife, with whom he shares three children and 21 years of marriage, the 90 Day Fiancé star found himself looking for another chance to love.

During a trip to Thailand, David crossed paths with Annie. While sitting at a bar, David heard “the voice of an angel”.

“I offered to buy her a drink, and we started talking. And we went out from there,” David said in his debut on 90 Day Fiancé.

Funny enough, after dating for about a week or two, the reality star did not hesitate and popped the question. Annie, who did not look at their age gap, had completely fallen for him.

Almost six years later, David and Annie are still thriving in their romance – and fans love them.