What do Sister Wives do for a living?











The Brown family has become a well-known name ever since their show Sister Wives aired on TLC, but what do they all do for a living?

The show has been revolving around the lives of Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn Brown, and how the family overcomes the obstacles of plural marriage.

In the recent season, it was revealed that Christine had decided to separate, but apart from the television show, what do they all do?

What do the Sister Wives do for a living?

The Sister Wives have been working hard while also appearing in the TLC reality show. Meri is the owner of a bed and breakfast and sells LuLaRoe clothing.

She has been vocal about her business in a number of episodes of the shows and has spoken about what goes into making a business successful.

Janelle, on the other hand, runs a business called Strive with Janelle, a body compassion and accountability coaching practice that also holds workshops.

Christine also has her own TLC cooking show and in 2020 it was reported that she had registered CBrown Quest, LLC. However, there has been no update or details regarding what the business is.

Lastly, Robyn sells jewelry and also runs the family boutique called My Sister Wife’s Closet.

What does Kody Brown do for a living?

Throughout the show, Kody has never been vocal about what he does for a living. However, it has been revealed that he works in the online ad sales industry.

To add to this, a majority of his income is from the reality show that has been airing for several years. It is believed that he and his family make somewhere between $25,000 to $40,000.

Kody’s name was involved in Kody Brown Family Entertainment LLC. However, there have been no details of what the company is about.

How much is Kody Brown worth?

Kois said to have a net worth of $1 million. Things looked tough for the family when they were unable to sell their home in Flagstaff.

Throughout the season, Kody had expressed his financial worries as the property was not selling soon enough. Despite this, it looks like the reality star has been doing good for himself.

