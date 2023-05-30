Doubling Down With The Derricos is returning with season 4 on TLC, but what do parents Karen and Deon do for a living outside of reality TV?

Have you ever seen a couple with 14 kids? If not, then Doubling Down With The Derricos is one eye-opening experience.

TLC has documented the ups and downs of Deon and Karen Derrico’s family since 2020, but when their home becomes like a “zoo”, it’s enough to test any patient parent’s limit.

With 14 children to care for – from food to laundry – there has been curiosity about what the Derricos do for a living because, let’s face it, kids are not cheap. Here’s what we know.

What do the Derricos do for a living?

Much of the responsibility of raising their four back-to-back sets of multiples is left in Karen’s hands. She is a stay-at-home mom who in 2019 revealed that she washed three to four loads of laundry per day at the time – and that was before she gave birth to her youngest children, triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver.

Before her committing to her fast-growing family full-time, Karen worked at a daycare center after graduating from Kingstree Senior High School in South Carolina. She eventually became a flight attendant but now labels herself as an “entrepreneur and mother to 14 amazing children” on her LinkedIn.

Deon works as a real estate investor and the owner of a media company called Deon Derrico Entertainment. Before committing to real estate, the 39-year-old worked as a chef, bus driver, hairstylist, and salon owner.

The Derricos currently live in a 2400 sqft home in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Derrico family net worth explored

Deon has an estimated net worth of $6 million, while Karen has a reported fortune of $500,000.

With these figures, it is enough to cover their monthly $3500 grocery and eating-out bills, but it is likely to increase as the Derrico kids grow up.

The exact payout for TLC stars is unknown, but a reality TV agent told Business Insider, “nobodies” from docu-ensembles earn about $1500 to $3000 per episode. After three successful seasons, the cast receives an upgrade to $7000 to $10,000 per episode. The family show is currently in its fourth season, but the Derricos make at least $25,000 per episode.

“After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level,” the agent continued. The famous sisters reportedly signed a nine-figure deal with Hulu, while the last three years of their E! Entertainment contract was allegedly under $100 million.

Deon Derrico faced real estate fraud charges

In 2014, Deon and his partner, Olujuwon Devin Bryant, were charged with multiple felony and gross misdemeanor counts for their involvement in a fraudulent title scheme.

According to the government press release, charges include “theft over $3500, false representation concerning title, pattern of false representation concerning title, multiple transactions involving fraud or deceit in the course or enterprise or occupation, and notarization of signature of person not in presence of notary public.”

The state of Nevada alleged that in 2012 and 2013, the defendants forged homeowners’ signatures on deeds so they could obtain and rent homes for a profit, reports Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Deon Derrico was acquitted of all charges by August 2018. Bryant pleaded guilty to one charge of a gross misdemeanor of notarization of a signature of a person not in the presence of a notary public.