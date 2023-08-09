As the Busbys’ hit TLC show returns for its ninth season in 2023, fans want to know what Adam from OutDaughtered does for a living. Since 2016, husband and wife Adam and Danielle Busby have risen to reality stardom. They became parents to six girls during season 1 episode 1.

It’s been seven years since Danielle and Adam decided to let cameras in on their lives. Judging by the family’s reality show in 2023, the two sometimes find difficulty in juggling everything. With six daughters to raise, a house, and a boutique to run, fans say that “fun dad” Adam “does a great job.”

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

What does Adam from OutDaughtered do for a living?

As well as earning a living from appearing on OutDaughtered as a TLC reality TV star, Adam is a business owner.

His LinkedIn page states that from he was an account manager at a Houston-based firm called Sprint Safety from 2006 to 2018.

In 2018, Adam went on to form his own company, Adam Busby Media, which he still runs today.

His media company “specializes in photo and video projects from large brands to priceless memories for family events.”

Danielle Busby runs a boutique

In 2019, Danielle and Adam opened an online boutique called Graeson Bee.

Danielle announced her business venture on Instagram.

She wrote: “Graeson Bee is my new online boutique that was created to be a one stop shop for family coordinating outfits. I chose the name Graeson because this was our boy name … but we all know, God Blessed us with six girls so this shop is ‘my son’.”

In June 2023, the TLC star celebrated Graeson Bee’s first birthday as a store after the couple opened a physical shop a year ago.

As Outdaughtered fans see on the show, Adam and Danielle work together to keep the boutique running.

One fan tweeted: “From taking care of the girls to keeping the shop in order, Adam has done a great job!!”

Fans ask Adam and Danielle Busby’s net worth

Given Adam and Danielle’s success with their TLC show and their Graeson Bee boutique, it’s no wonder that fans are curious to know more about their net worth.

Although the couple hasn’t publicly announced their net worth, In Touch Weekly’s estimations from reality TV producer Terence Michael, suggest that the couple are multi-millionaires:

“The Busbys can earn anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000 per episode, putting their total salary for a season at nearly $1 million.”

Distractify reports that they have an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2023.

WATCH OUTDAUGHTERED TUESDAYS AT 9/8C ON TLC