











My Big Fat Fabulous Life has been airing on TLC since 2015 and this year the show’s tenth season hit screens. Whitney Thore is the main cast member on the TLC series and her family has joined her for the ride, too. Her dad, Glenn, mom, Babs, and brother, Hunter, are all long-time cast members on the show.

In 2022, as Whitney’s parents get older, My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans ask what her dad, Glenn, does for a living. So, let’s find out more about Whitney’s parents, including their ages and net worth.

Who is Glenn?

Glenn Thore is My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney’s dad. He’s 76 years old and has appeared on the show alongside his family since 2015.

Whitney’s mother, Babs, is also a cast member and she and Glenn have been married since 1977.

The Thore family is affected by Covid-19 during season 10 and Babs has a stroke. However, they both made recoveries and also celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in 2022.

What does Glenn Thore do for a living?

Despite being a cast member on a successful TLC series, per Glenn’s LinkedIn page, he’s still working his regular job.

His profile states that he works as VP General Manager at Millennium Print Group, a role he’s held for the past eight years.

Prior to this role, Glenn worked as an Account Manager at Graphic Visual Solutions from 2012 to 2014.

Judging by Glenn’s LinkedIn, he’s worked in the graphics industry since 2003. He also gained a Bachelor’s Degree in History & Political Science from Guilford College in North Carolina.

His net worth was estimated at over $250,000 per Distractify in 2020.

MBFFL fans want him to retire

Some fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life have taken to Twitter since season 1 started airing to comment on Glenn’s work life.

One person tweeted: “Glenn is burning the candle at both ends. He’s not going to be able to take care of Babz if he’s not taking care of himself”.

Another said: “Glenn, stop working. There’s no one left to impress. And you won’t be promoted at age 76.”

Some were encouraging Glenn to work in their tweets, however, “if he wants to” and if it keeps him going.

