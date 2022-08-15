











Patrick and Thais‘ romantic journey while navigating the ins-and-outs of getting a visa has gripped 90 Day Fiance fans from the beginning. Now, viewers are wondering what Patrick does each day to earn a living.

The two met when Patrick visited Brazil to see his extended family. He has worked hard from the start, having sought out a Portuguese tutor via a dating app so that he could communicate with Thais properly.

When it comes to his career, he is just as determined. Patrick is a 3x weightlifting champion, but there’s another job that he does on the daily as his main source of income. Reality Titbit can reveal what he does for work.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT AUSTRALIA: Where are Charlene and Patrick now?

What does Patrick Mendes do for work?

Patrick works in technology, and is a recruiter for Vivint, Inc. Vivint is described as a professional smart home security system installation company, which appears to earn him a decent salary due to his lavish cars and huge mansion.

“I’m goal-oriented, I’m hard working and I go for broke,” Patrick, 31, said in his confessional on season 9. He added:

I wake up around 5 or 6 a.m., I’ll go right to the gym. I really believe pain is weakness leaving your body and I live that. That’s how I got strong.

Patrick grew up as a weightlifter, but once his athlete career ended, he moved to Texas and started working in sales. He is now selling home security door-to-door and manages sales teams throughout the US state, alongside his brother.

He used to be a championship weightlifter

Patrick became a 3x weightlifting champion, having taken part in the sport from the age of nine. After training for a year and a half, the 90 Day Fiance star became one of the strongest people in the United States.

He joined the United States national weight lifting team, and even competed at the Pan America Games World Championships. Patrick started training for the 2012 Olympics, but his career was ended after testing positive for HGH.

Known as the Human Growth Hormone, In Touch Weekly reports that several years later, he tested positive for dimethyl testosterone which is also banned. Using performance enhancements is prohibited in sports competitions.

Due to his second offense in weightlifting, Patrick was removed from the team, which is why he left behind the sport and now works in technology. However, his career was interrupted slightly when he kept visiting Thais in Brazil.

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Thais modelled while living in Brazil

Thais worked for her father’s infrastructure company, which focuses on the build of condominiums and tall buildings. She helped him out with his business, alongside modelling and studying college nutrition.

The TLC cast member also worked on a fashion page in a Brazilian newspaper, before her K-1 visa was approved and she moved from Brazil to Texas to live with Patrick. However, she wasn’t happy they had to live with his brother John.

Things got even more tense between Thais and Patrick when they moved from Austin to Dallas, but the couple has since worked through their differences. After their recent wedding, the couple are expecting a baby!

View Instagram Post

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK