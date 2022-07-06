











From 90 Day Fiancé to Sister Wives, many TLC shows capture the attention of the nation, and the world, as they give viewers a glimpse of the lives of people who opt for polygamous lives, follow different religions or want to lose hundreds of pounds of weight.

In 2019, TLC launched a brand new show, Welcome to Plathville, which focuses on the Plath family. Barry and Kim Plath and their 10 children, Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, Mercy and Joshua lived on a farm in Georgia when fans first met them.

Nowadays, life looks quite different for the TLC family. So, let’s find out more about what happened between Ethan and his parents on Welcome to Plathville.

Screenshot: Ethan Explains Why He Left | Welcome to Plathville TLC YouTube

What happened with Ethan and his parents?

Ethan Plath, 24, grew up as the eldest child of Barry and Kim. The Plath kids were raised with limited technology, without sugar, secular music, travelling, or traditional education.

In 2014, Your Tango reports that Ethan met his girlfriend, Olivia, 24, at a Christian family event.

The two married in 2018 and have since fallen out with Ethan’s parents.

At the end of Welcome to Plathville season 2, Ethan had a huge fall out with his parents over their treatment of his wife.

Speaking on Welcome to Plathville in 2019, Olivia said she was “criticised” when she was dating Ethan for things such as “what type of toothpaste she used”.

Welcome to Plathville: Ethan and Olivia now

In 2022, Ethan and Olivia still aren’t on speaking terms with Kim and Barry.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Ethan and Olivia said that the rift with Ethan’s parents started “way before” their 2018 wedding. Olivia said that when she and Ethan were dating she “knew that she was being controlled”.

Ethan also said that his mother planned their wedding like it was “hers” rather than “theirs” which added to the feud. He added that things worsened after they were unable to resolve things after the wedding: “That’s when the thing with my siblings came in”.

Ethan said his parents stopped him and Olivia from seeing Ethan’s siblings until they were on “good terms” with Kim and Barry.

The couple moved to Cairo, Georgia, before the rest of the Plaths also moved to the city. Ethan and Olivia said in 2020 that because his parents moved 0.3 miles from their house, they have to take different routes to the grocery store and work.

Screenshot: Ethan Cut Off Contact with His Parents! | Welcome to Plathville – TLC YouTube

Ethan would need ‘space and time’ to fix the feud

Welcome to Plathville star Ethan said that “some real estate” and “some miles” between himself and his family would help in fixing the feud with his parents in a 2021 Us Weekly interview.

Ethan concluded that “some space and time” is what he needs. Olivia said she did “everything in her power” to fix the rift between Barry and Kim. Olivia added: “I couldn’t unless she changed who I was”.

She said that she has accepted that it wasn’t a good relationship for her and that she’s moved on. She added that she’s excited to move and have a life with Ethan.

WATCH WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE ON TLC TUESDAYS AT 10 P.M. ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK