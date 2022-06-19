Zach and Tori moved state after farm fall out on Little People, Big World













TLC’s Little People, Big World has been giving viewers a glimpse into the lives of the Roloff family since 2006. Zach Roloff has appeared on the TV series since he was just 16 years old while his twin brother, Jeremy, decided to opt out of the TLC show after 14 seasons.

During LPBW, the Roloff family has endured many changes including the divorce of parents Matt and Amy in 2016. In 2022, the family’s farm is the topic of a fall-out. So, let’s take a look at what happened on Little People, Big World and what went down between Matt and Zach.

What happened on Little People, Big World?

In May 2022, Matt Roloff took to Instagram to share that 16 acres of the Roloff Farm were being put up for sale to the public after neither of his sons, Zach and Jeremy, wanted to buy the land.

As per the TLC show, Tori and Zach did put in an offer for the farm but Matt and Zach’s negotiations resulted in a fallout within the family.

Since the deal between Zach and his dad, Matt, didn’t work out, he and Tori looked at other places to live.

Zach and Tori decided to move 45 minutes away to Battle Ground, Washington and found their new family home.

The couple wasn’t originally looking to leave the state but said that where they were was too expensive to buy the land that they wanted.

LPBW: What happened between Zach and Matt Roloff?

During LPBW in 2022, Zach explained how much he liked the north side of the farm which included a pond and a castle. Speaking of the negotiations, Zach said that “the whole thing was weird“.

While looking at a property in Washington, Zach said of his choice to move states: “If it’s not going to be the farm, I don’t want to stay in the current situation we’re in.“

Since the dispute about the farm, Zach and Matt’s relationship has suffered. Matt said: “…since the farm negotiation kind of fell apart there’s tension with Zach and Tori and the relationship is slowly getting back on track.“

Zach voiced his opinion during LPBW in 2022 and said that his dad would probably be “mad” about the move “because he can’t control us anymore“.

Has Roloff farm been sold now?

Despite being listed on Zillow over a month ago, the 16 acres of land that Matt Roloff put up for sale are still awaiting a new owner.

The property is also listed on Forbes Global Homes for sale for $4M.

Whoever decides to purchase the 16 acres will bag themselves a 1914 home in Oregon, complete with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

