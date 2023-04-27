Dr Pimple Popper a guilty pleasure for tonnes of TLC viewers and many fans are eager to find out what happened to Cedric, Katherine and Andrea from season 9 episode 4.

The hugely anticipated season 9 of the hit TLC show premiered on April 5, 2023.

Dr Sandra Lee helps out people from all over the USA who have lumps, bumps, and many different skin conditions.

Fans couldn’t believe how she turned around three more patients’ lives during episode 4.

Dr Pimple Popper’s Andrea now

During Dr Pimple Popper season 9 episode 4, Andrea sought the help of Dr Sandra Lee.

Andrea explained, in Dr Pimple Popper’s office, that she has vitiligo.

Some people live with vitiligo and opt not to treat it but Andrea said that having the condition made her feel “uncomfortable.”

Andrea said that she “always wore makeup, no matter what,” to cover her vitiligo.

One fan tweeted: “A makeup table like a lot of makeup, an hour for makeup. My gosh never anyone to see her without makeup. That has to be hard on her skin, Andrea…”

Dr Lee said she thought Andrea “looks beautiful.”

To target the vitiligo, she explained some options for Andrea to explore. One was a medication called JAK inhibitors, however, that has to be paired with a UVB light to ensure that the treatment works.

Dr Pimple Popper removed Cedric’s bumps

Cedric visited Dr Sandra Lee with “dense knots” on his body.

He had multiple bumps over his body which Dr Lee checked out.

However, she was more concerned with Cedric’s management of his diabetes than his lumps.

His diabetes posed a risk when it came to operating on him.

However, Dr Pimple Popper came through and by the end of the episode, Cedric was super-happy with his results.

One fan tweeted that Cedric was “smiling” by the end of Dr Pimple Popper.

Where is Katherine now?

Speaking to Dr Pimple Popper, patient Katherine said that the “tiny brain” on her ear began as a “brown spot.”

Dr Pimple Popper was “excited” to get to work on Katherine’s ear.

After having the lump for 10 years, Katherine went to Dr Lee for help.

Dr Lee diagnosed the bump as seborrheic keratosis.

She successfully removed KAtherine’s ear bump.

One fan tweeted that the “mini ear had been left in Upland, California.”

