A brand new season of Dr Pimple Popper hit screens in 2023 and fans are curious to know where the patients are now. What happened to Joe on Dr Pimple Popper? And what about episode 3’s Nisa and Jennifer?

Dr Sandra Lee works her magic every episode and dramatically transforms her patients’ lives. The doctor describes the ‘pops’ as all kinds of foods including potato gnocchi, coconut, lemon curd, mashed potatoes, and much more.

The TLC show saw three more patients go under the knife on April 19 during episode 3 – Cyst Over Troubled Water.

Dr Pimple Popper’s Joe had pilar cysts

When Joe entered Dr Pimple Popper’s office, he had large bumps on his head.

Dr Lee diagnosed them as large pillar cysts. She said that when they reach the size that Joe’s were, they would have “been around for quite a while.”

The TLC doctor had some difficulty with Joe’s surgery, however, she managed to remove the bumps and improve his quality of life.

Joe’s partner, Becky, had passed away two weeks before filming the show and he was still grieving during his time on the episode.

He said that Becky “wanted more than anything” for him to have the “bumps taken care of.”

Dr Pimple Popper’s Joe had the bumps removed in his late wife’s honor. He’d had them since he was a teenager.

One fan tweeted: “My goodness a basket of pilar cysts for sure. So happy for Joe he had Chloe there for him. Becky is there in spirit for his journey. So very sad.”

By the end of episode 3, Joe no longer had to wear his hat.

What happened to Jennifer from episode 3?

When Jennifer visited Dr Pimple Popper, she was hoping to get some help with dark spots she was experiencing on her face.

Jennifer had raw, itchy skin that was causing her constant discomfort. She wore a visor and also had to wear a headset for work six days a week which wasn’t helping her condition.

After seeking treatment on the TLC show, Jennifer’s red, flaky skin was a thing of the past and she built up the confidence to go bare-faced rather than wearing lots of makeup to cover up her condition.

One viewer tweeted: “Jennifer is building her confidence , Awesome job keeping taking these steps. You are gorgeous. OMG NISA , NISA you look sooo fabulous. Look at those silk coverings your aunt rocks!! You are bowling again w/your sis. Joe so good to see you fish without your hat.”

Dr Pimple Popper cured Nisa’s rash

As well as helping Joe and Jennifer during episode 3, Dr Pimple Popper also saw Nisa and cured her skin rash.

Viewers of the show took to social media to hail Dr Sandra Lee a “skin goddess” after she found Nisa a different medication for her rash.

After seeking help on the show, fans said Nisa was looking “fabulous.”

