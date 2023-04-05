It’s hard to keep track of how many patients Dr. Sandra Lee has helped but one particular one sticks out. What happened to Kenny from Dr. Pimple Popper?

Dr. Pimple Popper treated a man who thought he had seven scalp cysts, little did he know she had much more hiding under his skin’s surface. One even contained a secret cyst within it.

Dr. Lee even nicknamed Ken the “pimple-popper museum” because he had so many cysts on his head, let’s find out what happened to Ken on the TLC show.

Ken goes to Dr Pimple Popper with debilitating pillar cysts

Ken is a 35-year-old phone salesperson from Polk County, Florida, who came to Dr. Pimple Popper’s California office, for help with pilar cysts.

In the episode, Ken said he noticed the first cyst when he was 19. Ever since, more cysts have developed on his scalp, which range in size from a pea to a golf ball. Sandra is particularly careful when dealing with head cysts and keloids.

Ken said the cysts often caused him to feel embarrassed and he had stopped doing his everyday activities such as going to the gym. He has even grown his hair and beard out long to cover the cysts.

He confessed on the episode: “These bumps have definitely put me in a more depressed mood. It’s affected my job and my confidence.”

When Ken parted his hair behind his head to show one of the cysts that were growing from his scalp. Dr. Pimple Popper immediately knew it would be a difficult task. However, after treatment, she had successfully removed three of the cysts.

Dr. Sandra Lee offers Ken her advice

His re-occurring cysts were likely caused by him picking and trying to pop the growths at home, with no success. After Ken revealed he used a safety pin and his fingers to try and get rid of the cysts, Dr. Sandra Lee immediately advised against it.

Lee explained that by popping and picking at cysts you could get an infection, or the cyst could end up growing back larger. In fact, it ultimately makes the treatment process harder as when irritated cysts form extra scar tissue it becomes harder to remove the entire thing.

Ken had a cyst growing within a cyst

To treat Ken, Sandra Lee numbed his cysts and sliced through the center of the large cyst near the back of his head. As she pressed down, thin-looking blood and yellow pus came out. Lee then got to the cyst’s inner sac, which was vital to remove to prevent further growth.

To make sure that it doesn’t regrow, Sandra stitched the incision up. She then cut open the next cyst, which she then discovered was two growths in one.

This was caused by Ken’s attempt to remove his cysts at home which created proliferating pilar cyst that grows another cyst next to it. Thankfully, she was able to remove both growths and stitch the skin up as she carried out another one of Dr. Lee’s genius treatments.

Sandra laughed as she removed the cysts: “He’s a booger, let me tell you.”