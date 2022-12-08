TLC viewers met Kirsten Perez on the fifth season of My 600-Lb Life, but what exactly happened to her and did she lose weight on the show?

My 600-Lb Life is a show starring morbidly obese patients who turn to strict diets and high-risk surgery to reclaim their health and life. The patients are assisted by Dr. Nowzaradan Younan, otherwise known as Dr. Now among TLC fans.

We met Kirsten in 2017 when she weighed 612 pounds. Her enormous weight made day-to-day life extremely difficult for her. At one point, even getting in and out of the house and her car became nearly impossible.

Here’s Kirsten’s story and how she’s doing now!

TOO HOT TO HANDLE: Bombshell Kayla Richart is an LA model who doesn’t play by the rules

**WARNING: The following content can be disturbing for some readers**

Image via TLC UK | YouTube

What happened to Kirsten Perez on My 600-lb Life?

During Kirsten’s time on the show, fans saw her determination to reclaim her life. Many felt empathetic towards her.

However, at one point, Dr. Now had given her an ultimatum. The reality star had some trauma that she hadn’t dealt with and it was standing as a major hurdle in her weight-loss journey.

She revealed on the show that she had been sexually assaulted at the age of 17. The incident had taken a toll on her mental health and she needed help from a therapist.

As his ultimatum to his patient, Dr Now said in episode 4: “Let me be clear, you go to a therapist or there is nothing more I can do for you.” (InTouch Weekly).

“Outside of a medical emergency, we are done. Do you understand me?” he said.

Kirsten agreed to see a psychiatrist after Dr Now’s ultimatum

Kirsten, who is 43 now, began seeing psychiatrist Lola Clay, after Dr. Now’s ultimatum to her. The specialist was able to help Kirsten open up about her trauma.

“You have written a narrative in your mind where you’re just as culpable as the perpetrators,” the doctor told Kirsten. “Let go of [the] responsibility … It’s important that you skew your thinking toward the positive.”

Furthermore, the expert said that Kirsten’s binge eating habit was a self-inflicted punishment stemming from the horrific incident that occurred when she was a teenager.

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the Rape Crisis team. Call 0808 802 9999 for confidential emotional support, open 12pm-2.30pm, 7pm-9.30pm every day of the year. You can also contact Victim support on 08 08 16 89 111

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, National Sexual Hotline. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 1 (800) 656-4673. You can also contact the Department of Defense Safe Helpline for Sexual Assault on 1 (877) 955-5247

Did Kirsten lose weight?

Yes, Kirsten is a success story emerging from TLC’s My 600-Lb Life.

She lost more than 100 pounds from her gastric bypass surgery. In addition to that, she also stuck with Dr. Now’s diet plan and lost more weight moving forward.

She has kept a low profile since her time on the show. Her latest picture on Facebook was posted on August 11, 2017.

The picture shows Kirsten’s impressive weight loss as she poses in a long sleeveless t-shirt and some capri pants.

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know