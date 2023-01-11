Little People Big World season 24 didn’t air on January 10, leaving fans asking what happened to its usual Tuesday night slot. Many asked if it’s been cancelled, which is not the case, and wonder when it’s due to come back on.

From Matt Roloff announcing he was turning Roloff Farm’s 16 acres into a short-term rental, to Zach and Tori hashing out relationship issues, LPBW has had a busy few months – and it wasn’t just during pumpkin season.

When the series, which follows the lives of now-divorced couple Matt and Amy’s lives and their children, did not air on Tuesday, many asked what had happened. Reality Titbit has the lowdown on exactly why it didn’t air.

What happened to Little People Big World?

Little People Big World did not air on Tuesday, January 10, because the season 24 finale aired on January 3. Several viewers were confused as they claimed the show was listed on their TV schedule to air at 8pm and 9pm.

However, TLC’s schedule shows that 1000-lb Best Friends aired at 8pm, during LPBW’s usual Tuesday night slot. Season 24 consisted of 10 episodes in total, and TLC gave viewers a heads up about its season finale.

The network has not yet revealed when LPBW is due to come back, and there have been no announcements made regarding the series being renewed on TLC at the time of writing.

LPBW is not cancelled – but futures are uncertain

Despite speculation about LPBW‘s future, the TLC show has not been cancelled at the time of writing. However, The Sun reports that family members are yet to be told whether their contracts will be renewed.

The U.S. Sun previously revealed Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler has no interest in returning and wants them to relocate to Arizona after falling out with his children over the former Roloff Farm sale.

A message board on Reddit shows that fans have grown tired of the same old drama and storylines, claiming they’re “boring.” However, many disagree and claim they still love the family-focused reality show.

Matt revealed farm plans on season 24 finale

During LPBW season 24 finale, Matt revealed that he plans to turn the Roloff Farm’s 16 acres that were previously on the market into a short-term rental. He said his children can stay there for zero charge.

Matt said he is only opening the house but isn’t letting anyone around the property. He added that he doesn’t want to give renters a code as he wants to know when they are coming and going.

The finale also showed snippets of Amy adopting a rescue dog called Daisy, who she took home a year on from when her dog Felix passed away just a few days before her wedding to husband Chris Marek.

