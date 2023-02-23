Lupe Samano appeared in Season 4 of My 600-lb Life. She was recognized as one of the most successful cases back then. Here’s a look at what she has been doing in 2023 after her episode was repeated on TLC.

My 600-lb Life has had some of the most successful stories, and one of them was of Lupe. When the episode aired, fans praised her for not giving up and staying focused on her goal.

Years after the episode aired, Lupe is still doing well for herself. Here’s what she has been doing.

Lupe on My 600 lb Life

When Lupe appeared on My 600-lb Life, she was completely dependent on her then-husband, Gilbert. She was bedridden and unable to do anything. The weight was taking a toll on her mental and physical health.

Her weight had affected her kidney, heart, liver, legs, and every other part of her body. At the same time, Lupe confessed she had “lost motivation to do anything.” At the same time, she found it hard to breathe because of her weight.

She was diagnosed with diabetes due to her weight and was afraid her kidneys would fail because of it. After struggling with her weight for a long time, Lupe finally took things seriously. She worked on her health and made it her goal to get healthier, similar to Julian from My 600-lb Life, who looks unrecognizable now.

What happened to Lupe?

Lupe has been doing well for herself and it looks like she is continuing her healthy eating habit. She even referred to herself as “Mz. Unstoppable” in one of her posts.

In 2019, she had shown a before and after picture. She wrote at that time,

MZ. UNSTOPPABLE WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY “2015-2017″ and DESPITE ALL THE CRAZINESS AND BS IVE BEEN THROUGH THIS YEAR, IM STILL STANDING STRONG!! THE JOY OF THE LORD IS MY STRENGTH!!! IM MORE THEN A CONQUER THROUGH CHRIST WHO GIVES ME STRENGTH…”

She lists her hobbies as open-water swimming, shopping, volunteering, visiting theme parks, relaxing, and portrait photography. Similar to My 600-lb Life’s Syreeta, Lupe has continued her weight loss journey.

Lupe on the Where Are They Now episode

Lupe revealed she had broken up with her ex-husband, Gilbert, and is now living in San Antonio. She previously lived in San Bernadino, California, and has gone from 642lb to under 200lb.

The My 600-lb Life star went from 100lb at the age of six to less than twice that size today. She also found love with a new partner, Andrew Renteria. Sadly, Andrew died two years later after suffering from kidney problems.

